2 men hospitalized in shooting at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two men were shot on Saturday at a NYCHA complex in Boerum Hill, according to police.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the torso, and a 26-year-old man was hit in the torso and face at the Gowanus Houses on Bond Street near Warren Street around 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

The shooter reportedly fled in a white BMW.

Emergency responders rushed both men to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. The younger of the two is in critical condition, according to officials.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.