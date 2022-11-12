Browns back from bye looking to cool off Dolphins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns are back from the bye, and they are about to hit the road – a lot – down the stretch starting Sunday in Miami.

After keeping their season on life support thanks to a 32-13 thrashing of the Bengals on Halloween, Cleveland remains in ‘must win’ territory for the foreseeable future as they look to climb out of the crater they dug for themselves with a 3-5 start to the season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is 2-0 following a bye week but is 0-4 against AFC East teams while the Dolphins come into the game hot having won their last three and six of their first nine games this season.

What to watch for – Receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Jacoby Brissett, both native southern Floridians, return home in search of their fourth win of the season. The duo has hooked up for touchdowns in five of eight games this season and Cooper has three 100-yard receiving performances under his belt. Brissett is completing nearly 64% of his passes this season and has exceeded expectations filling in for suspended starter Deshaun Watson.

Running back Nick Chubb lost the NFL rushing lead last week because he was idle and he enters this week 39 yards behind Derrick Henry. Chubb, who has five 100-yard rushing games and three games with two rushing touchdowns this season, could be the key to dictating the pace of play Sunday, and keeping Miami’s prolific offense off the field.

Cleveland’s secondary gets a shot in the arm with the return of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, who will be needed to help slow down the Dolphins’ dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill leads the NFL with 1,104 receiving yards and is on pace for a 2,000-yard season, which would set a new NFL record currently held by Calvin Johnson (1,964 yards). Waddle leads Miami with six touchdown catches and he averages a team-high 17.3 yards per catch.

Their combined 1,960 receiving yards is more than the Browns have as a team (1,862).

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finds himself in the MVP conversation thanks to a breakout season that is seeing him complete nearly 70% of his passes. Miami’s passing game ranks second in the league. Tagovailoa is deadly on third down where he’s completed 73.7% for 601 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

The middle of the Browns defense has been vulnerable all season, due in part to injuries at linebacker and inconsistent play at safety which makes Sunday’s matchup with Miami problematic. The Dolphins love to use the middle of the field to create mismatches and rack up yards after the catch with slants and dig routes. Cleveland’s safeties and linebackers will have to bring their ‘A’ game if they are to limit the damage.

With the return game all but non-existent for the Browns, they get a boost this week with the activation of running back Jerome Ford from injured reserve. Ford had been averaging 24.2 yards per kickoff return with a season long 44-yard return. He’ll likely resume that role which had been shared by four others in his absence.

Last week – Browns had a bye, Dolphins beat the Bears 35-32

Last Time – November 24, 2019: Browns 41, Dolphins 24

Series – Tied 9-9

Rankings – Points: Browns 7 (25.0), Dolphins 10 (23.7)

Yards: Browns 4 (385.8), Dolphins 5 (380.4)

Rushing: Browns 3 (164.3), Dolphins 29 (86.9)

Passing: Browns 16 (221.1), Dolphins 2 (293.6)

Points allowed: Browns 24 (24.9), Dolphins T-24 (24.9)

Yards allowed: Browns 15 (331.4), Dolphins T-22 (363.3)

Rushing yards allowed: Browns 22 (123.1), Dolphins 15 (117.4)

Passing yards allowed: Browns 15 (208.3), Dolphins 23 (245.9)

Turnover ratio: Browns T-25 (-4), Dolphins T-22 (-3)

Projected starters for Browns – Offense: WR Amari Cooper, LT Jedrick Wills Jr., LG Joel Bitonio, C Ethan Pocic, RG Wyatt Teller, RT Jack Conklin, TE Harrison Bryant, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR David bell, QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Nick Chubb

Defense: DE Myles Garrett, DT Jordan Elliott, DT Taven Bryan, DE Jadeveon Clowney, SAM Sione Takitaki, MIKE Jacob Phillips, WILL Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, CB Greedy Williams, CB Greg Newsome II, SS Grant Dept., FS John Johnson III

Injury report – OUT: TE David Njoku (ankle), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee); QUESTIONABLE: OL Michael Dunn; EXPECTED TO PLAY: RT Jack Conklin (foot), DT Perrion Winfrey (illness), CB Greg Newsome (oblique), RG Wyatt Teller (calf), DE Myles Garrett (rest), DE Jadeveon Clowney (rest), LG Joel Bitonio (rest), WR Amari Cooper (rest), CB Martin Emerson (illness), CB Denzel Ward (concussion)

Uniforms – Brown jerseys, white pants.

Broadcast – Radio: 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns radio network. TV: WOIO-TV 19 (CBS)

Kickoff – 1:05 p.m. Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida

Prediction – Dolphins 31, Browns 27

Our record – 3-5