Knoxville, TN

VolunteerCountry

2023 RB Commit Stallings Backs Off Pledge to Vols

2023 California running back Will Stallings had been committed to Tennessee since July, but the West Coast prospect has now announced his de-commitment from the program.  Sources have indicated to Volunteer Country that this is a mutual parting of ways, as Tennessee continues to look to add at ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri

There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
COLUMBIA, MO
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana vs. Tennessee: Women’s basketball game time, how to watch, game thread

Indiana women’s basketball is travelling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the storied Tennessee Volunteers. The Hoosiers fared well in clashes with Vermont and UMass Lowell, but neither offered Indiana a true challenge. The Volunteers, coming off an 87-75 loss to Ohio State (worth keeping an eye on...), will look to bounce back.
KNOXVILLE, TN

