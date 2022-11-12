ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss vs. Alabama, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

By Kilty Cleary
 4 days ago

The Ole Miss Rebels will welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in SEC action on Saturday.

Ole Miss comes into today's game with an 8-1 record after an open week they will be looking for their ninth win of the season. As for Alabama, they will look to rebound after falling to the LSU Tigers in overtime last week as Nick Saban looks to bring some motivation into this game.

This will be a great day of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action on Saturday.

#11 Ole Miss vs. #10 Alabama

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 12
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
WINFIELD, AL
