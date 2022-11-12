ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Man injured in Tarrant shooting

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Pinson Street around 4:28 p.m. A woman allegedly began shooting at a child’s birthday party in the Event Center. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to […]
TARRANT, AL
CBS 42

St. Clair County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who went missing Monday night. According to officers, Kian McLoughlin, 16, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He is described as being 5’7″, 205 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a hoodie, […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Fox News

863K+
Followers
5K+
Post
683M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy