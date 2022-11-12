Read full article on original website
Warnock ex-wife asks court to compel pastor to child custody questioning
Oulèye Ndoye, ex-wife of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, is requesting the court to compel the senator to questioning regarding their ongoing child custody battles.
Virginia man released from custody after allegedly shooting and killing neighbor's dog
The Virginia man accused of killing his neighbor's dog after a verbal altercation has been released from jail. He was released on bond Monday at an arraignment hearing.
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer sentenced to death for three 2018 Alabama murders
A north Alabama man convicted last month of killing three people was sentenced to death this morning. Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was found guilty of seven counts of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7. A jury had previously recommended the death penalty.
Texas parents charged for killing adopted 7-year-old son, stuffing body in washing machine: 'Sick of this boy'
Two Texas parents allegedly killed their 7-year-old adopted son after sending text messages to each other threatening to kill him and saying they were 'sick' of him.
Judge says FBI agent can be deposed for allegedly working with Meta to bury Hunter Biden laptop story
A district court judge ruled Monday that an FBI agent must be deposed under oath for his alleged involvement in coordinating with Meta in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Man injured in Tarrant shooting
TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Pinson Street around 4:28 p.m. A woman allegedly began shooting at a child’s birthday party in the Event Center. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to […]
California Thai restaurant manager attacked by man over denial of free food
A man attacked a California Thai restaurant manager after the establishment told him he could not have his food for free.
Liberal Philadelphia DA Krasner faces impeachment vote as critics accuse him of 'dereliction of duty'
Pennsylvania State Rep. Martina White (R) slammed Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, accusing him of being 'derelict in his duties' as he faces an impeachment vote
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits UVA memorial; motive and firearm details unknown to gun control activists
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited a UVA campus memorial, as it remains unclear how shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones obtained the gun used despite his criminal record.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who went missing Monday night. According to officers, Kian McLoughlin, 16, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He is described as being 5’7″, 205 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a hoodie, […]
Alabama Councilman, Who Once Used Racial Slurs, Punches Black Mayor: Video
Tarrant councilman Tommy Bryant was booked into Jefferson County Jail on a harassment charge following an altercation with Wayman Newton, the city's first Black mayor.
Lori Vallow competent to stand trial over children's murders, Idaho judge rules
So-called 'cult mom' Lori Vallow is competent to stand trial over the murders of her two children, according to court documents. Her trial date in Idaho will be rescheduled.
Arizona gov election: Katie Hobbs defeats GOP challenger Kari Lake, race may now go to recount under state law
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial race, the Fox News Decision Desk can project.
Buster Murdaugh living in South Carolina ahead of a father's murder trial: exclusive pics
Buster Murdaugh is holed up at his girlfriend's apartment in Hilton Head as the South Carolina murder trial of his jailed and disbarred father, Alex Murdaugh, draws near.
wtvy.com
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hospitals across the state are in what Dr. Don Williamson says is a “crisis.” Dr. Williamson is the president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association. He was in Dothan on Tuesday as the guest speaker at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce for...
Defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn picks up new million-dollar home in Florida
Defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn has purchased a new $1.1 million home in Florida. He was spotted attending Donald Trump's 2024 announcement speech in Mar-a-Lago.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
Abbott's invasion declaration without deportation is just catch and release on the state level: Ken Cuccinelli
Texas Gov. Abbott invoked the invasion clause of the U.S. and Texas constitutions to curtail migration, but Ken Cuccinelli says the declaration changes nothing.
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Georgia middle school student charged for bomb threat at preschool, police say
Georgia police have arrested a 13-year-old student accused of calling in a bomb threat to a local preschool. He was charged with terroristic threats.
