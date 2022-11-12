Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO