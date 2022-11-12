AOC articles are a must read for a good laugh in the morning! Sure your green deal is good...How she getting around in a gas power limo? How is she flying anywhere? Plains are flown with a gas engine! How about your charging stations? How'd they work after a hurricane? How are going to charge anything in the mid west or such states as ID, UT and MT with snow 15 feet high? If she was so worried about her green energy B S, where were all the hazard bins for the mask or did she mean for them to be in our waterways? Even, Inslee, himself will do away from gas powered cars in 2034 although there isn't enough charging stations to charge Seattle let alone the whole state! Sure, he says you can go buy a gas car in another state but here gas prices here are ridiculous and it's not going away! Do they or her even listen to themselves? Like I said, AOC for a good laugh!
And yet with the brilliance of a garden slug and losing her district 20,000 jobs thanks to the Amazon debacle she cruises to re-election with 65% of the vote. SMH
It's Amazing How Demacrats Can Say Any Thing They Want To But A Republican Can't Respond In The Same Maner Cause Atts Above There Community Standers Screew Twiter
