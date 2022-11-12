ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 7 LSU ekes out 13-10 road win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (AP) — Josh Williams ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles and the defense for No. 7 LSU held Arkansas to 249 yards in its 13-10 win Saturday.

The Tigers (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) forced and recovered an Arkansas fumble on the Razorbacks’ final drive with 1:19 left to clinch the win.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) attempted to rally in the fourth quarter behind third-string quarterback Cade Fortin. He entered in the third quarter to replace an ineffective Malik Hornsby and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 13:12 left to pull Arkansas within three.

Williams had scored LSU’s only touchdown, a 1-yarder, late in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 10-point lead. LSU’s offense otherwise struggled, with only one of its 13 series yielding more than 40 yards.

Perkins, a freshman linebacker, stripped Fortin late in the game. The defense had eight tackles for loss and held Arkansas to 3.7 yards per play.

Arkansas sacked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seven times, limiting the SEC’s top rusher at the position to 10 yards on 19 carries. Daniels completed 8 of 15 passes for 86 yards and an interception.

The Razorbacks were without their usual starting quarterback, KJ Jefferson, announcing minutes before kickoff that Jefferson would not play due to a shoulder injury. Fortin finished 8 of 13 for 92 yards with the score and the lost fumble.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU isn’t likely to jump given the margin of victory, but the Tigers won a game they couldn’t afford to lose.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: Looked much different Saturday than in last week's win over Alabama. LSU's College Football Playoff hopes may hinge on which team shows up at each game.

Arkansas: Remained a game short of bowl eligibility, dropping to .500 in Sam Pittman's third season. Arkansas won nine games last year.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts UAB on Nov. 19.

Arkansas: Hosts Ole Miss on Nov. 19 in its final home game of the season.

