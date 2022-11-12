ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He’s a Fed!’: Infighting Derails Pro-Kari Lake Protest in Arizona

By Decca Muldowney, Zachary Petrizzo
 3 days ago
Jim Urquhart/REUTERS

Around two dozen people gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections office in Phoenix, Arizona, midday Saturday in support of Kari Lake's bid for governor. The protesters carried signs reading: “Lake won,” “Hobbs is a cheat,” and “count the vote,” according to a tweet from an ABC15 reporter. The protesters also reportedly marched around the voting facility, a riff off of the biblical tale from the book of Joshua, where God instructed Joshua to circle the city of Jericho seven times. Elsewhere, Vice News reporter Tess Owen noted that participants were accusing a far-right Boogaloo Boi member of being a federal agent. “He’s a fed,” one march participant could be seen yelling at the Boogaloo Boi in footage from the scene. Lake, a former TV anchor turned MAGA Republican who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is locked in a tight race with incumbent Katie Hobbs. As of Saturday afternoon, Hobbs had a narrow lead of less than one percent against Lake, with 83 percent of votes reported, according to the Associated Press. The race has not yet been called.

What is really sad is that these individuals actually believe this. They don’t understand how ridiculous this is. They don’t under the process, they frankly don’t even understand politics. I honestly don’t know how these people get to this. Is it poor education, lack of critical thinking, or simply doing what has worked for them in the past - bullying. I’m embarrassed for them. These folks honestly believe they are patriots but in reality they come closer to being domestic terrorists. I’d pity them more but they are honestly dangerous to our democracy and anyone that disagrees with them. They are a sad, pathetic lot.

How can anyone in their right mind possibly believe that a worker at Kari Lakes headquarters opened an envelope full of white powder, was exposed to said white powder, and then just threw said envelope in the trash and somehow it was never found? If this happened the police would have been instantly called and investigators in hazmat suites would have sealed the place off! This was an obvious stunt by Lake as part of her "stolen election gibberish/conspiracy theory nonsense. How gullable can people be to give any credence to this nonsense?

Signs saying, ‘HOBBS CHEATS’? Just the caliper of people we could expect who support Lake. She must be proud and Trump himself slobbering all over himself with pride for these fools.

