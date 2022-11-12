California Teen Found Dead a Day After She Went Missing

Several high schools in Maine erupted in panic early Tuesday in response to separate reports of an active shooter, but state police now say they believe the alarming 911 calls were hoaxes. Law enforcement responded to Sanford High School and Portland High School after the worrying reports were received Tuesday morning. Students at Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center were evacuated from the building and bussed to a nearby auditorium to be reunited with their parents, according to reports. Other parents in the state posted on social media to say they’d heard their children’s school was on lockdown. Portland High School remained on lockdown as officers cleared the building after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the campus, though staff said no shooting was taking place.DPS is aware of multiple active shooter threats made at schools in the state. MSP have been assisting local law enforcement w/ the investigations.At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The MIAC is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.— Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) November 15, 2022 Read it at Sun Journal

