Nevada County, CA

California Teen Found Dead a Day After She Went Missing

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Just a day after she was reported missing, 16-year-old Trinity Backus was found dead Friday in Northern California. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said there’s “nothing suspicious” about her death at this point, and her cause of death is still unknown. Backus was reported missing Thursday when no one had heard from her since she left her aunt’s house in pajamas and no shoes the night before. Authorities found her body just half a mile north of her aunt’s home, where she was having a sleepover with a friend. It’s not yet clear why Backus left the house Wednesday night. The county coroner’s division will be conducting an investigation and autopsy into her death.

Comments / 16

uWishUknew
2d ago

How is a 16 year old leaving a home with no shoes in pajamas for unknown reasons and then dying not suspicious?!

Reply(2)
8
Mamma ?
3d ago

How can a dead 16 year old not be suspicious?

Reply
11
