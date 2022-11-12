ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Marking Virginia Cider Week at cideries across the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s Virginia Cider Week, and cideries across the Commonwealth are holding events. It all kicked off on Friday and events will be taking place through this upcoming Saturday. Virginia Cider Week is put on by the Virginia Association of Cider Makers, which focuses on...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Youngkin extends time flags to fly at half-staff

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Flags across Virginia will continue to fly at half-staff for a couple of days. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Tuesday afternoon to keep the flags lowered until sunset Thursday. The original order had the flags returning to normal at sunset on Tuesday. This is...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter

With temperatures dipping as low as 21 degrees this week, it’s unsettling to think that there are homeless people, homeless children, with no place to call home in the Waynesboro area. In city schools, 57 children had no permanent address at the start of the school year – children...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WFXR

Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep

ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia tightens landfill rules

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Salvation Army on the Search for bell ringers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Salvation Army is getting ready for the holiday season. As it approaches quickly, there is a need for Salvation Army bell ringers. The money raised helps to provide support to the community all year long. There is always a way to lend a helping hand. “Maybe...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

SW Virginia Making Strong Moves For Our Economic Future

Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District has enjoyed a number of new project announcements this autumn focusing on our economic future. Not only will some of these projects bring jobs and investment, but they will involve our region in exciting new fields. On October 3, Governor Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, which outlined an all-of-the-above strategy […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Girls on the Run hold event Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The "Girls on the Run" held their bi-annual event on Sunday. “Nothing is better than this, nothing,” Simone McCoeolan, runner said. Emotions were high as little girls crossed the finish line after accomplishing something they had been working towards for months. Parents and mentors...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Axios

Virginia's growing teacher gap

Virginia teachers are leaving the field at a significantly higher rate than before the pandemic while the number of new educators entering the profession continues to decline, the state's nonpartisan watchdog agency found in a new report. Why it matters: The report, from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
VIRGINIA STATE

