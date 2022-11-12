Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
Marking Virginia Cider Week at cideries across the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s Virginia Cider Week, and cideries across the Commonwealth are holding events. It all kicked off on Friday and events will be taking place through this upcoming Saturday. Virginia Cider Week is put on by the Virginia Association of Cider Makers, which focuses on...
cbs19news
Youngkin extends time flags to fly at half-staff
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Flags across Virginia will continue to fly at half-staff for a couple of days. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Tuesday afternoon to keep the flags lowered until sunset Thursday. The original order had the flags returning to normal at sunset on Tuesday. This is...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter
With temperatures dipping as low as 21 degrees this week, it’s unsettling to think that there are homeless people, homeless children, with no place to call home in the Waynesboro area. In city schools, 57 children had no permanent address at the start of the school year – children...
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news
Salvation Army on the Search for bell ringers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Salvation Army is getting ready for the holiday season. As it approaches quickly, there is a need for Salvation Army bell ringers. The money raised helps to provide support to the community all year long. There is always a way to lend a helping hand. “Maybe...
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
People visiting and living in Virginia may wonder why U.S. and state flags will be lowered to half-staff for three days this week. It’s due to a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
SW Virginia Making Strong Moves For Our Economic Future
Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District has enjoyed a number of new project announcements this autumn focusing on our economic future. Not only will some of these projects bring jobs and investment, but they will involve our region in exciting new fields. On October 3, Governor Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, which outlined an all-of-the-above strategy […]
cbs19news
Girls on the Run hold event Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The "Girls on the Run" held their bi-annual event on Sunday. “Nothing is better than this, nothing,” Simone McCoeolan, runner said. Emotions were high as little girls crossed the finish line after accomplishing something they had been working towards for months. Parents and mentors...
Virginia's growing teacher gap
Virginia teachers are leaving the field at a significantly higher rate than before the pandemic while the number of new educators entering the profession continues to decline, the state's nonpartisan watchdog agency found in a new report. Why it matters: The report, from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission,...
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
WHSV
New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
WDBJ7.com
Gov. Youngkin extends flag order in honor of students killed at UVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Governor Youngkin has extended this flag order to last through Thursday, November 17. ORIGINAL STORY: Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Tuesday, November 15 in honor of the lives lost within the UVA community. According to the Office of the Governor, all...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
Augusta Free Press
Conservation foundation awards nearly $15 million in land grant funding in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has awarded a record $14.9 million in grant funding. From the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, the funding will help conserve 13,955 acres in the Commonwealth. According to a press release, 40 projects will receive funding, including acquisitions of land for new local parks...
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
Virginia Department of Education unveils proposed changes to history standards
Gov. Youngkin's administration proposed changes to overhaul Virginia's history and social science learning standards that supporters praised but critics called "politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum."
Comments / 0