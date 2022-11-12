Read full article on original website
KOCO
Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
KOCO
Oklahoma company says they could change how donated organs get to patients
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company said they could change how donated organs get to patients. Researchers hope a small aircraft will be the change for organ transportation. The pilot on board was not flying the plane and instead, it was being operated 354 miles away in Lubbock, Texas.
KOCO
Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
KOCO
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
KOCO
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
KOCO
OKC police chief addresses officer shortage, recruitment
Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley stopped by KOCO to talk about several issues, including updated technology within the department and a need to hire more officers. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Public Schools to discuss next steps for nearly $1B bond package
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Public Schools' leaders will meet Monday for the first time since voters passed a nearly $1 billion bond proposal. This is the largest bond package in OKCPS history. Sean McDaniel, the district's superintendent, is expected to give an update on the next steps for...
KOCO
Owners heartbroken after commercial fire destroys business in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owners were heartbroken after a commercial fire destroyed a business in Oklahoma City. The fire happened on Robinson Street just across from Scissortail Park and shut down that road for a few hours. One of the owners of the business told KOCO 5 she was heartbroken to see what has meant so much to her family be taken so quickly.
KOCO
Crews preparing roads as winter weather, snow head into Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to keep drivers safe on the roads ahead of the expected snowfall Monday. ODOT officials said they're already salting roads and have warned drivers to be aware of conditions. "We're ready for winter weather to come in," said Mills...
KOCO
LifeShare WinterFest, snow tubing returning to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
OKLAHOMA CITY — LifeShare WinterFest and snow tubing will return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. One of the biggest holiday traditions is returning to Oklahoma City. The 2022 LifeShare WinterFest will feature snow tubing and will open on Friday, Nov. 25. LifeShare WinterFest and snow tubing will be open Nov....
KOCO
Police in Chickasha investigate after homeowner shoots man trying to get inside
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Police in Chickasha are investigating after a homeowner shot a man who was trying to get inside. Chickasha police are now doing a homicide investigation after they said a man was shot right in the doorway of a house. "When our officers arrived, they found that...
KOCO
Garth Brooks announces 2023 Las Vegas residency
Country music legend and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that he will have a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2023. Brooks announced the residency called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. It will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Below is a look at the dates for Brooks' residency. May 2023:...
KOCO
Edmond officer injured during pursuit making strides toward recovery, police say
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond officer injured during a pursuit in late September is making major strides, police department officials said. On Sept. 23, Sgt. Joseph Wells was critically injured after being thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
KOCO
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma partners with Google, Feeding America to fight hunger
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has partnered with Google and Feeding America to help fight hunger in the state. Thousands of emergency food kits will go to Oklahomans in need. "My message to the rest of this state is we need to help those that...
KOCO
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
KOCO
Devon Ice Rink set to open for holiday season after two delays
OKLAHOMA CITY — After two delays, the Devon Ice Rink at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City will open Wednesday for the holiday season. The wait is over for skaters after the Oklahoma weather and mechanical issues postponed the opening. The Devon Ice Rink will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and skaters can enjoy the holiday fun through Jan. 29.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo euthanizes Asian elephant Bamboo due to declining health
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo euthanized Asian elephant Bamboo on Tuesday because of declining health from age-related issues. Officials said in a news release that Bamboo died peacefully inside the Oklahoma City Zoo's elephant barn at Sanctuary. Bamboo was surrounded by her caretakers and the zoo's veterinary care team.
KOCO
Crews battle large fire at auto salvage yard's building in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a three-alarm fire at an auto salvage yard's building Monday morning in Oklahoma City. The fire was reported shortly after 9:20 a.m. at A&A Auto Parts and Salvage in the 1300 block of South Robinson Avenue, just south of Interstate 40 near Southwest 15th Street. Authorities said the building was vacant.
