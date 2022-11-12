ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KOCO

Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma

Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Owners heartbroken after commercial fire destroys business in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owners were heartbroken after a commercial fire destroyed a business in Oklahoma City. The fire happened on Robinson Street just across from Scissortail Park and shut down that road for a few hours. One of the owners of the business told KOCO 5 she was heartbroken to see what has meant so much to her family be taken so quickly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews preparing roads as winter weather, snow head into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to keep drivers safe on the roads ahead of the expected snowfall Monday. ODOT officials said they're already salting roads and have warned drivers to be aware of conditions. "We're ready for winter weather to come in," said Mills...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Garth Brooks announces 2023 Las Vegas residency

Country music legend and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that he will have a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2023. Brooks announced the residency called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. It will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Below is a look at the dates for Brooks' residency. May 2023:...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond officer injured during pursuit making strides toward recovery, police say

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond officer injured during a pursuit in late September is making major strides, police department officials said. On Sept. 23, Sgt. Joseph Wells was critically injured after being thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Devon Ice Rink set to open for holiday season after two delays

OKLAHOMA CITY — After two delays, the Devon Ice Rink at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City will open Wednesday for the holiday season. The wait is over for skaters after the Oklahoma weather and mechanical issues postponed the opening. The Devon Ice Rink will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and skaters can enjoy the holiday fun through Jan. 29.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Zoo euthanizes Asian elephant Bamboo due to declining health

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo euthanized Asian elephant Bamboo on Tuesday because of declining health from age-related issues. Officials said in a news release that Bamboo died peacefully inside the Oklahoma City Zoo's elephant barn at Sanctuary. Bamboo was surrounded by her caretakers and the zoo's veterinary care team.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews battle large fire at auto salvage yard's building in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a three-alarm fire at an auto salvage yard's building Monday morning in Oklahoma City. The fire was reported shortly after 9:20 a.m. at A&A Auto Parts and Salvage in the 1300 block of South Robinson Avenue, just south of Interstate 40 near Southwest 15th Street. Authorities said the building was vacant.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

