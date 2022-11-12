Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
WSLS
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honors UVA shooting victims before Monday’s game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honored UVA before Monday night’s game against USC Upstate in the wake of the tragic shooting of three UVA football players Sunday evening. There was also a moment of silence held. The team and staff sported white t-shirts...
ODU coach who graduated from UVA gets emotional at basketball game
"We can't keep having our young people especially being killed, being executed," Jones plead. "I'm not offering up solutions, I'm not pretending I know all the answers. But we've got to do better."
WDBJ7.com
Liberty men’s basketball defeats N.C. Central 79-63
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flame men’s basketball team defeated N.C. Central 79-63 Monday night. Darius McGhee led the game with 27 points. Liberty hosts Southern Miss this Friday.
WDBJ7.com
Glenvar, Auburn win Tuesday to return to girls volleyball state finals
(WDBJ) - Glenvar girls volleyball stayed perfect on the season, improving to 25-0 with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Gate City to advance to a second straight Class 2 championship. The Highlanders will play the winner of Poquoson and East Rockingham on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
Franklin News Post
Western Branch ends Eagles' campaign for a second straight year
VIRGINIA BEACH - Western Branch scored 14 points each in the second and fourth quarters Thursday and defeated Franklin County, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region football playoffs. With the win, Western Branch, the No. 4 seed in the eight-team tournament, advances to the semifinals. The loss...
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s Malik Clements to play in Canadian Football League championship game
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Malik Clements will soon be playing in the biggest football game of his career – almost two thousand miles from his roots in Danville. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker is competing in the 109th Grey Cup game, the national championship of the Canadian Football League, against the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 20.
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
WDBJ7.com
UVA classes resume after killings of football players; athletics department addresses aftermath
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday afternoon, the University of Virginia Football Head Coach Tony Elliot and UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams is holding a news conference at John Paul Jones Arena. This comes following the deadly Sunday night shooting that left three Cavalier football players dead. During a news conference...
WECT
Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones. “[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,”...
WDBJ7.com
Rail Yard Dawgs visit Roanoke Valley Sports Club
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Fresh off their win over Macon, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs made a stop at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. The President’s Cup finalists and head coach Dan Bremner spent supper at the club Monday evening and spoke about the importance of community support to their program and success. Bremner says the pandemic came at a time when the team was still new, and he is grateful to management, ownership and the community for continuing to believe in them.
WDBJ7.com
UVA community mourns victims of Sunday’s fatal shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The usual liveliness of the University of Virginia’s grounds was gone Monday, as students came to grips with Sunday night’s fatal shooting that killed three UVA football players and injured two others. “There was a lot of panic, like not knowing what was going...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech leaders offer sympathy and support to UVA community
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors observed a moment of silence, as members gathered in Blacksburg Monday afternoon. Rector Tish Long and President Tim Sands also offered words of condolence and solidarity for the University of Virginia community after a shooting there took three lives and injured two other people.
WDBJ7.com
Three killed in UVA shooting identified as UVA football players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three men killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Sunday night have been identified as UVA football players, according to UVA Police Chief Tim Longo. Wide receiver Devin Chandler was a third-year student from Huntersville, North Carolina, according to UVA Athletics.
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community continues to show support for Iron and Ale family after Friday night shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community is continuing to leave flowers, cards and other small gifts in front of the Iron and Ale restaurant as a show of love and support for the Iron and Ale family. 28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at Iron and Ale Friday...
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
WDBJ7.com
Classes at UVA canceled Tuesday in wake of shooting deaths
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - All classes and formal academic activities have been canceled at the University of Virginia for Tuesday, November 15, in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting deaths of three UVA football players on the university’s grounds. The following letter was released late Monday afternoon:. To...
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
