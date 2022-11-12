ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Glenvar, Auburn win Tuesday to return to girls volleyball state finals

(WDBJ) - Glenvar girls volleyball stayed perfect on the season, improving to 25-0 with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Gate City to advance to a second straight Class 2 championship. The Highlanders will play the winner of Poquoson and East Rockingham on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
SALEM, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Western Branch ends Eagles' campaign for a second straight year

VIRGINIA BEACH - Western Branch scored 14 points each in the second and fourth quarters Thursday and defeated Franklin County, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region football playoffs. With the win, Western Branch, the No. 4 seed in the eight-team tournament, advances to the semifinals. The loss...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville’s Malik Clements to play in Canadian Football League championship game

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Malik Clements will soon be playing in the biggest football game of his career – almost two thousand miles from his roots in Danville. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker is competing in the 109th Grey Cup game, the national championship of the Canadian Football League, against the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 20.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rail Yard Dawgs visit Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Fresh off their win over Macon, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs made a stop at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. The President’s Cup finalists and head coach Dan Bremner spent supper at the club Monday evening and spoke about the importance of community support to their program and success. Bremner says the pandemic came at a time when the team was still new, and he is grateful to management, ownership and the community for continuing to believe in them.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

UVA community mourns victims of Sunday’s fatal shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The usual liveliness of the University of Virginia’s grounds was gone Monday, as students came to grips with Sunday night’s fatal shooting that killed three UVA football players and injured two others. “There was a lot of panic, like not knowing what was going...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech leaders offer sympathy and support to UVA community

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors observed a moment of silence, as members gathered in Blacksburg Monday afternoon. Rector Tish Long and President Tim Sands also offered words of condolence and solidarity for the University of Virginia community after a shooting there took three lives and injured two other people.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three killed in UVA shooting identified as UVA football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three men killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Sunday night have been identified as UVA football players, according to UVA Police Chief Tim Longo. Wide receiver Devin Chandler was a third-year student from Huntersville, North Carolina, according to UVA Athletics.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Classes at UVA canceled Tuesday in wake of shooting deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - All classes and formal academic activities have been canceled at the University of Virginia for Tuesday, November 15, in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting deaths of three UVA football players on the university’s grounds. The following letter was released late Monday afternoon:. To...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
ROANOKE, VA

