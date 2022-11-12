SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Fresh off their win over Macon, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs made a stop at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. The President’s Cup finalists and head coach Dan Bremner spent supper at the club Monday evening and spoke about the importance of community support to their program and success. Bremner says the pandemic came at a time when the team was still new, and he is grateful to management, ownership and the community for continuing to believe in them.

SALEM, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO