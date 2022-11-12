Read full article on original website
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
mynewsla.com
Runners from Sheriff’s Training Academy Hit by Vehicle; Motorist in Custody
About a dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training academy class who were on a run near the academy Wednesday in the south Whittier area were injured when they were hit by a vehicle. The motorist was taken into custody by authorities near the scene...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Young Woman Killed On Mead Valley Street Was Crossing When Hit
An 18-year-old woman struck and killed on a Mead Valley street was in the middle of crossing it when she was hit by a sedan, whose driver lost control and crashed after running into the young woman, authorities said Monday. Rosa Martinez of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 6...
mynewsla.com
22 LACo Sheriff Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on Training Run
Nearly two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits on a training run were injured Wednesday, five critically, when the group was struck by an SUV being driven on the wrong side of a road in the South Whittier area, just blocks from the training academy. The motorist, described...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Head-On Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people died Sunday evening and two were injured in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley. Witnesses reported the crash at 8:57 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road at Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two patients with serious injuries...
z1077fm.com
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Pioneertown Road Sunday 11/13
On Sunday 11/13 at approximately 4:05 p.m., an unidentified 26 year-old man from Cherry Valley was riding a 1992 Harley Davidson Sportster southbound on Pioneertown Road, south of Skyline Ranch Road. The rider struggled to make a left turn, and his Harley Davidson struck the metal guardrail west of the roadway. The motorcyclist was ejected, and when he was discovered by California Highway Patrol, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet, but did not have a license. The crash is currently being investigated, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor. The identity of the rider is being withheld until the victim’s family can be notified.
Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
Wind-fueled fire in Fontana damages at least 1 home, several cars
At least one home and a commercial structure were damaged after a wind-fueled fire broke out in Fontana overnight.
45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto. Deputies from the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station responded near South San Jacinto Avenue and Midway Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle traffic collision, according to Sgt. Dawn Blair of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Perris
Authorities Sunday identified an 18-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle that witnesses claimed was speeding at 90 mph in Perris. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. Saturday in the 21100 block of Nandina Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that a...
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
shssharkattack.com
Hit-and-Run leads to death of a pedestrian woman on Highway 74
On the day of October 19th, 2022 at approximately 6 pm, a 35-year-old woman (Diana Aguirre) was said to be walking on the highway intersection heading South when she was suddenly struck at the Ethanac Road intersection by a silver Honda Accord with no front bumper and major damage to the windshield. According to CHP (California Highway Patrol), Diana was thrown up into the Honda Accord’s windshield. After this occurred, there began to be many eyewitness reports and an innumerable amount of 911 calls, but unfortunately, by the time first responders arrived, Diana had already been pronounced dead.
mynewsla.com
Boy, Woman Stabbed at Downtown Target Store; Suspect Shot
A 7-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman were stabbed at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening and the homeless man suspected of the stabbing was shot by a security guard, police said. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the store at the FIGat7th shopping center shortly after...
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside
A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
Suspect arrested in Fallbrook hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Fallbrook was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted in High-Speed Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Afiff Kevin Doaifi of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Doaifi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13, faces 15 years to life in prison. The defendant, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody Monday.
Motorist allegedly caught with more than $1M in cocaine near Temecula
A 33-year-old accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars today, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month.
menifee247.com
Female driver ejected during collision on Scott Road
An 18-year-old female is in critical but stable condition after being ejected from her vehicle in a collision on Scott Road Monday night, police said. Her vehicle was heading east on Scott Road near Cox Road when it collided with a vehicle turning left from Cox onto Scott, said Menifee Police Captain Chris Karrer. The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. and the road was closed for a short time.
mynewsla.com
Senior Killed in Beaumont Crash Identified
A motorist killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Beaumont was identified Saturday as an 81-year-old resident of the city. Emily Moreth was fatally injured at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-10 at Oak Valley Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that the victim...
foxla.com
Alleged bank robber arrested at nearby restaurant shortly after robbery
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - An alleged thief was arrested at a nearby Victorville restaurant yesterday shortly after robbing a bank, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies announced Tuesday. Deputies responded to the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Seventh Street in Victorville around 3:20 p.m. after reports of a robbery in progress....
