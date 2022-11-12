Effective: 2022-11-13 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility.

