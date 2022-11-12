Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
‘I Got More Money Than You’: Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Kanye West After the Rapper Criticized His Business Deals
Kanye West, or Ye, barked up the wrong tree when he tried to call out Shaquille O’Neal on Twitter. The NBA star clapped back at Kanye after the rapper brought attention to his business deals. After being banned from Instagram, Kanye has taken his social media rants to Twitter,...
thesource.com
J. Prince Says He Will Not Protect Takeoff’s Killer
This week Hip Hop fans were shocked after Migos member Takeoff was murdered in front of a crowd of people outside a Houston bowling alley. The rapper was on video seen exiting the private birthday party for music exec Jas Prince. Jas’ father, Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince, releases a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Family Mourn Death of His Grandmother
Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved grandmother passed and his family shared the news on social media. According to iHeart, the slain rapper’s grandmother, Margaret Mary Boutté died, and on the Instagram account for the family’s company, The Marathon Clothing, they honored her. Against the backdrop of the Boyz...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Net Worth 2022: Is Money The Real Reason Why The Miggos Rapper Was Shot Dead?
Takeoff was tragically shot dead on November 1, 2022. He was 28 years old. Takeoff, one-third of the extremely popular rap trio Migos, was reportedly killed in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley named 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. The news was initially reported by TMZ. A fight came...
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter
The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
Takeoff shooting - latest: Coroner report for Quavo’s nephew reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Not Thrilled To Be Working Together In ‘Joker 2’, Rumors Claim
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are teaming up in Joker 2, but there are whispers that they are not excited to be working together again. According to National Enquirer, Cooper has some negative feelings toward Gaga especially because the latter is flaky.
musictimes.com
Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?
On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
Takeoff Funeral Photos: Thousands Mourn Slain Migos Rapper at Memorial
The Celebration of Life for Takeoff was hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 11, 2022.
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Gabrielle Union Can’t Stop Smiling After Seeing Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute For Her 50th Birthday: Watch
“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th,” Gabrielle Union captioned her Nov. 10 Instagram video, In the clip, Gabrielle shared another highlight from her and Dwyane Wade’s family trip to Africa as part of Union’s 50th birthday (which took place on Oct. 29.) This vacation included a stop at a tattoo parlor in Cape Town, South Africa, where Dwyane, 40, got his wife’s initials tattooed on his wrist. The clip that Gabrielle posted showed her real-time reaction to the new ink. “Best bday gift yet,” she captioned the clip of her smiling from ear to ear.
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
Lamar Odom Speaks Out About ‘Brother’ Kanye West, Says He Wishes Embattled Rapper’s Late Mom Donda Could Put Him Back On Track
Lamar Odom said he wishes Kanye West’s mother Donda was still around to help her son “better articulate” his words, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, the NBA legend was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. Odom was seen rocking a red Yeezy puffy jacket with a Higher Life CBD shirt, which is the athlete’s new business.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Cardi B Says She Has ‘Struggled to Grasp’ Takeoff’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Shortly after Takeoff’s friends, family, and fans gathered to mourn the unexpected death of the Migos rapper at a funeral service on Friday, Cardi B took a reflective moment of her own to honor him. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and...
Yung Miami Responds To Critics Commenting On What She Wore To Takeoff’s Funeral
The internet has a lot to say about what Yung Miami wore to Takeoff’s funeral. She wore an all-black ensemble with a sheer black leather mini dress, stocking and thigh high Balenciaga boots with a black leather trench coat. Under two photos of what she wore, one person tweeted: “Yung Miami looked cute at the […]
Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
