thesource.com

J. Prince Says He Will Not Protect Takeoff’s Killer

This week Hip Hop fans were shocked after Migos member Takeoff was murdered in front of a crowd of people outside a Houston bowling alley. The rapper was on video seen exiting the private birthday party for music exec Jas Prince. Jas’ father, Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince, releases a...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial

The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Black Enterprise

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter

The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - latest: Coroner report for Quavo’s nephew reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
HOUSTON, TX
musictimes.com

Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?

On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Gabrielle Union Can’t Stop Smiling After Seeing Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute For Her 50th Birthday: Watch

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th,” Gabrielle Union captioned her Nov. 10 Instagram video, In the clip, Gabrielle shared another highlight from her and Dwyane Wade’s family trip to Africa as part of Union’s 50th birthday (which took place on Oct. 29.) This vacation included a stop at a tattoo parlor in Cape Town, South Africa, where Dwyane, 40, got his wife’s initials tattooed on his wrist. The clip that Gabrielle posted showed her real-time reaction to the new ink. “Best bday gift yet,” she captioned the clip of her smiling from ear to ear.
RadarOnline

Lamar Odom Speaks Out About ‘Brother’ Kanye West, Says He Wishes Embattled Rapper’s Late Mom Donda Could Put Him Back On Track

Lamar Odom said he wishes Kanye West’s mother Donda was still around to help her son “better articulate” his words, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, the NBA legend was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. Odom was seen rocking a red Yeezy puffy jacket with a Higher Life CBD shirt, which is the athlete’s new business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Says She Has ‘Struggled to Grasp’ Takeoff’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Shortly after Takeoff’s friends, family, and fans gathered to mourn the unexpected death of the Migos rapper at a funeral service on Friday, Cardi B took a reflective moment of her own to honor him. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and...
Page Six

Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
GEORGIA STATE

