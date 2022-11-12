Powers came up one game short of the first-ever OSAA-sanctioned six-player championship game when the Cruisers fell to the combined Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler team 55-19 in the semifinals Saturday at Wilsonville High School. The Cruisers suffered their only loss of the season. The Eagles advanced to the championship game against Triangle Lake, which beat South Wasco County 46-20 in the other semifinal Saturday. The championship game will be played at 1 p.m....

