When Guslagie Malanda landed the co-starring role in the acclaimed French courtroom drama Saint Omer — winner of the Venice Film Festival’s Silver Lion and France’s official submission for the best international film Oscar race — she had appeared in just one movie (French director Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s 2014 drama My Friend Victoria) and hadn’t acted in more than seven years. Although obsessed with cinema and the theater — she estimates she’s gone to plays or movies three times a week since she was 14 — Malanda, now 30, says acting was never something that was even remotely on her radar. “It’s...

14 MINUTES AGO