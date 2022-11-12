ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Small plane makes emergency landing at Brown Field

By Annie Kim
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – The pilot of a small, experimental aircraft made an emergency landing at Brown Field Municipal Airport Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the airport in Otay Mesa around 11:30 a.m., after the pilot declared that the nose gear would not lock into place.

As the pilot landed, he was able to keep the nose of the plane up. Once the plane stopped, the front wheel collapsed and the nose hit the ground, according to authorities.

The pilot was not hurt and was able to get out of the plane on his own.

