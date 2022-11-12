ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

ubbulls.com

Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
BUFFALO, NY
sheltonherald.com

No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know

Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
BUFFALO, NY
underdogdynasty.com

UTSA Return To C-USA Title Game After 51-7 Win Over LA Tech

The UTSA Roadrunners (8-2, 6-0 CUSA) continue to roll through Conference USA in their quest to repeat as conference champions. They started the season 1-2 but have now won seven straight games and are a perfect 6-0 in conference with Saturday’s win over the La Tech Bulldogs. The victory also guarantees UTSA a trip to the conference title game. Three other teams have two losses—UNT, WKU, and FAU—but the Roadrunners own tie breakers over two of them if all four teams end with the same record.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX 61

6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships

VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut veteran gifted a free car

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary

I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
BROOKFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT

