6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
ubbulls.com
Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
UB hoops loses at ranked UConn, women get 1st win with coach Becky Burke
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After splitting a pair of home games to begin the season, UB lost 84-64 in its basketball road opener Tuesday night at nationally-ranked UConn. UConn (3-0) entered the AP poll this week at No. 25 and are the third team receiving votes outside the coaches top 25. The game at the […]
sheltonherald.com
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
underdogdynasty.com
UTSA Return To C-USA Title Game After 51-7 Win Over LA Tech
The UTSA Roadrunners (8-2, 6-0 CUSA) continue to roll through Conference USA in their quest to repeat as conference champions. They started the season 1-2 but have now won seven straight games and are a perfect 6-0 in conference with Saturday’s win over the La Tech Bulldogs. The victory also guarantees UTSA a trip to the conference title game. Three other teams have two losses—UNT, WKU, and FAU—but the Roadrunners own tie breakers over two of them if all four teams end with the same record.
sheltonherald.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 11): Southington (not West Haven) is No. 1 in indecisive vote
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll lost in overtime. Guess who’s back on top?. Its double-overtime loss to Maloney apparently forgiven and forgotten once Maloney itself lost on Thursday, Southington returns to the top of the rankings, though by very nearly the slimmest of margins.
A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven
Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
Connecticut veteran gifted a free car
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary
I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
Brother of CT Lt. Gov. injured in Guilford hit-and-run crash
A bicyclist suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Guilford on Saturday.
Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
zip06.com
North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8
NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
