WKYT 27
Kentucky men’s basketball inks five top 30 prospects during fall signing period
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari announced the signing of five standout student-athletes to the program’s 2023 signing class on Monday. Aaron Bradshaw, Robert Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner each inked national letters of intent with UK during the fall signing period.
WKYT 27
Top prospect D.J. Wagner commits to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class (ESPN Top 100) has committed to Kentucky. Wagner is a 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Camden, New Jersey and is the son Dajuan Wagner, who play for John Calipari at Memphis. With Wagner’s commitment,...
WKYT 27
UK men’s soccer wins Sun Belt Conference Tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 2 Kentucky men’s soccer team beat James Madison 2-0 to capture the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship Sunday afternoon. Following wins over South Carolina in the quarterfinal round and West Virginia University in semifinals, the Cats earned another Sun Belt trophy on the season, after winning the regular season title last month.
WKYT 27
Lizzo coming to Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lizzo is coming to Lexington. The Grammy-winning artist is bringing her special tour to Rupp Arena as part of her “The Special 2our.”. The concert is set for Saturday, April 22. She’ll perform with special guest Latto. You can grab tickets on pre-sale Thursday,...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures run below average
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold shot of air will be with us this week. Temperatures will trend quite a bit colder compared to normal daytime highs. You should be experiencing highs in the mid-50s. No one will see those highs this week. I do think that some more warmth will be with us as we head into next week. Until we can reach that point, you’ll only reach the 30s. There’s a shot that we don’t even get above the freezing level on Saturday!
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
WKYT 27
Why did WKYT’s on-air radar stop moving?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the addition of MeTV to the WKYT line-up in October, the WKYT First Alert Weather radar channel moved to channel 27.6. Because of the bandwidth required to broadcast MeTV and the existing CBS, The CW, Circle, and Dabl programming on channels 27.1 through 27.5, changes had to be made to the radar channel to ensure the best video quality possible for all of the channels.
WKYT 27
Carefully & confidently: Winter driving tips from AAA of the Bluegrass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps continue to fall, inclement weather can lead to messy conditions on the roadways. It’s important to know what to do and be confident in case the roads get slick. “If you haven’t gone out, don’t go out, when the weather starts to ice...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Children’s Hospital at capacity due to RSV surge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -RSV is causing hospital beds across the country to fill up. In Lexington, the Kentucky Children’s Hospital is at capacity. Kentucky Children’s Hospital officials say they have seen a significant increase in RSV cases. Those patients are now taking up to 40% of its intensive care beds.
WKYT 27
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the 22-year-old woman who died after a crash in Georgetown on Monday night has been released. According to the coroner, she has been identified as Sydney Cassady. The coroner says she was a UK student. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says that the...
WKYT 27
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department holds fourth annual fire camp for young girls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are showing the new generation what it means to be a first responder. The Lexington Fire Training Center is hosting the fourth Brenda Cowan Fire Camp for Girls. Wednesday morning, local girls here in Lexington got a chance to learn what it’s like to...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
WKYT 27
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee is dead after an incident at the Georgetown Toyota plant on Tuesday. According to the coroner, 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner says Garcia had worked at Toyota for several years. Toyota released this statement:. On November 15, an...
WKYT 27
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County. Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit...
WKYT 27
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday. Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.
WKYT 27
Tips to save money as energy prices increase, temps drop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As energy prices increase and temperatures drop, many people will do anything to save a buck. One of the things they can do is get an energy home assessment. A home energy assessment, or audit, can help you understand the whole picture of your home’s energy...
WKYT 27
Beshear makes announcement about medical cannabis
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is set to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon about medical cannabis. Watch live above at 2 p.m. ET.
WKYT 27
Sophia Rosing waives her case to grand jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former UK student accused of assaulting a dorm worker was back in court Tuesday morning. Sophia Rosing appeared for a preliminary hearing but she decided to waive that right. “We are prepared to waive her preliminary hearing to the Fayette County Grand Jury,” said Fred...
WKYT 27
Road reopens after serious Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Road is back open in Nicholasville after a serious crash. According to a Facebook post by the Nicholasville Police Department, US 27 near Elizabeth Drive was shut down around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a reconstruction team was investigating. They did not say how many...
