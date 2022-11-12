Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
americanmilitarynews.com
Here are the 6 men killed in TX WW2 planes collision; identities released
The six men who died when a World War II-era P-63 Kingcobra collided with a B-17 Flying Fortress in the Wings Over Dallas air show in Texas on Saturday have been identified. The Commemorative Air Force, a nonprofit organization that showcases vintage aircraft, identified the six deceased men as:. Terry...
'He died doing what he loved': Montgomery County pilot is 1 of 6 killed in Dallas air show
Craig Hutain had his pilot license since 1975 and had more than 34,000 hours of flying, according to the Commemorative Air Force.
WATCH: Planes Collide In Mid-Air During Dallas Airshow
One of the planes was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran's Day, which was Friday.The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an "incident" during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
B-17 In Horrific Mid-Air Collision At Dallas Airshow (Updated)
Alan Wilson/WikicommonsLocal authorities are responding after the fiery crash in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood.
Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
Dallas air show crash: Official says it's believed 6 people total were on board
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
6 killed in collision between World War II airplanes at Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, erupting in a ball of fire that left onlookers on the ground shocked and dismayed. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said, and all six were killed, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the...
Mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will film in this North Texas town
The hit television show starring Kevin Costner "Yellowstone" will be filming in North Texas this week.
WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide midair at Texas airshow
DALLAS — Two WWII-era aircraft collided and crashed to the ground in front of spectators at an airshow in Dallas, Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. According to KDFW, the...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
Fort Worth woman wounded in own home by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting
woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a Fort Worth drive-by shooting Monday night. Just past 9 p.m. a 911 caller said a bullet had just come through the window and the caller’s mom was bleeding.
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
Flights chaos in Texas after Dallas Fort Worth Airport delays over 700 planes because of a fuel pump fire
A fire at a fuel pump at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport forced it to suspend all inbound flights on Friday morning - causing delays to almost 800 flights, as of Friday afternoon. More than 400 of those flights were operated by American Airlines - which uses the airport as a major hub.
Grand Prairie officer dies after losing control of squad car during chase, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Grand Prairie police officer has died after losing control of his squad car during a chase Monday night, officials announced.At around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14, Officer Brandon Paul Tsai was near the intersection of SW 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway when he saw a vehicle "displaying a fictitious paper license plate," police said.Police said Tsai attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled.During his pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai reportedly lost control of his squad car, causing it to strike a light pole. He was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.The 32-year-old officer had been with the Grand Prairie Police Department since January 2022. Before that, he served five years with the Los Angeles Police Department.The Grand Prairie Police Department said Tsai was "a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public."
What you need to know about the cold week ahead in North Texas & another incoming cold front for the weekend
You might be wondering, is the cold weather here to stay in North Texas? Well, the short answer is yes, for now at least.
‘Look like they’re working for NASCAR’: Tesla camera catches tire thieves in action
SOUTH LAKE, Texas — A Tesla was parked in the perfect location to record three brazen thieves stealing a tire from a Corvette in broad daylight. According to a social media post by the South Lake Police Department, a car with three masked men pulled up next to a Corvette in a Texas shopping center parking lot on Nov. 3 around 1:39 p.m.
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
Comments / 1