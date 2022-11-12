Read full article on original website
Two Alabama men were killed in a weekend head-on collision. Alabama Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that Brodney Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were driving on Alabama 10 when they collided near the Sweet Water town limit. Troopers believe Hudson, who was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla, crossed the centerline and struck the 1996 Nissan Pickup Hosea was driving.
An Alabama man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multiple-vehicle crash earlier in the week. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Michael L. McCants, 39, died Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, four days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, one mile north of Selma.
MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two Dixon Mills men were killed in a head-on crash Friday night. According to ALEA, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brodney Hudson, 32, crossed the centerline on Alabama 10 and collied with a 1996 Nissan pickup truck driven by Wendall Hosea, 59. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
A Wilcox County man is dead. And a murder investigation is underway — following a shooting early Sunday morning in Pine Hill. Police Chief Nikisha says it’s the first homicide in the town this year. She says officers responded to the 200 block of Gwen Road around 12:45...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County. The 1-car wreck happened about 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 20/59 at mile marker 163. The car rolled over and the person was ejected. The man was identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ormond of York,...
Selma police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman. According to Alabama News Network, the victim has been identified as Alvineisha Carter. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. No suspects have been arrested...
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
There’s a new Chief of Police in the city of Selma. The City of Selma welcomed its newest Police Chief, Rudy Alcarez, on August 1 of this year. Commander Rene Garza had been serving as interim chief following the exit of former chief Joseph Gomez, who left the department on March 9. Rudy Alcaraz has returned to the department where he worked for almost 20 years. Rudy Alcarez has been involved in law enforcement for over 25 years. He began his career with the Selma Police Department in 1998 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2009. Alcaraz then transferred to the City of Fowler as Police Chief in 2017. Selma City Manager, Fernando Santillan, appointed Rudy Alcaraz.
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. Fowlkes says Carter was struck...
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from an autopsy and toxicology tests...
Jannie Thomas is a councilwoman for Ward 7 on the Selma City Council. It’s her job to serve the people. But those who nominated her for the Vance Law Firm’s Pay It Forward award say she goes above and beyond to help others. “Because she is a hardworking...
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Uniontown. The Choctaw County High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Choctaw County High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
