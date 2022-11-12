GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Ten people were injured in an explosion and fire at a Maryland apartment building Wednesday, a fire official said. Fire crews responded to the garden apartment complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg around 8:40 a.m. for a building explosion and fire with a partial collapse, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Daniel Ogren said by telephone. There were reports of people on balconies and 10 people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Ogren said.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO