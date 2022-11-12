LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University men's basketball's Scott Davenport won his 400th game as head coach Monday night after the Knights (2-1) beat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 86-46. "I had no idea until I was asked about it. No clue," Davenport said of the milestone in a press release. "It is the definition of a program. The paychecks are not about what goes in the bank, they're emotional paychecks. The student body, the community - it was incredible."

