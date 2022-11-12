Read full article on original website
Can UofL rebuild its momentum coming off loss to Clemson?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's unlikely anyone predicted the University of Louisville football team would be in position to finish this season 8-4. But that is exactly where the Cardinals are at. With two games remaining, albeit neither being an easy win, UofL is in position to finish with its...
Bellarmine basketball's Scott Davenport picks up 400th career victory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University men's basketball's Scott Davenport won his 400th game as head coach Monday night after the Knights (2-1) beat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 86-46. "I had no idea until I was asked about it. No clue," Davenport said of the milestone in a press release. "It is the definition of a program. The paychecks are not about what goes in the bank, they're emotional paychecks. The student body, the community - it was incredible."
UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
LouCity FC falls to San Antonio in USL Championship Final
SAN ANTONIO — Louisville City FC came up short in the USL Championship game Sunday night. The club headed down to take on San Antonio FC, ultimately losing the match 3-1. San Antonio had won 45 straight matches when scoring the first goal, and they extended that streak to 46 against LouCity.
Louisville-based app helping to boost local music scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville music scene is still rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and a new app created right here in Louisville may be just the thing to take it to the next level. Noah Rough came up with the idea while looking for a way to share...
Topgolf founders bringing tech-infused mini-golf entertainment venue to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another entertainment venue has signed a lease in Oxmoor Center,according to Louisville Business First. Puttshack, a tech-infused mini-golf course, will be taking up a space in the mall at 7900 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews. A news release said the 25,000-square-foot venue will open in early 2024.
UPS details new expansion project, adding to capital plans in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS, the largest employer in Louisville, now has even bigger plans for the area after announcing another major economic project on Monday. The company will expand its Global Aviation Training Center near the Worldport Hub, which opened in 2018. The $78 million investment will create a...
Gov. Beshear kicks off Kentucky's 2nd annual Family Engagement in Education week
FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) joined state education leaders in Frankfort to kick off the state's second annual family engagement in education week. "Lt. Gov. Coleman and I have made it a priority to build an education-first administration," Beshear said to a crowd gathered in the Capitol Rotunda.
Missing cow still on loose in Louisville spotted in Highlands over weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lone remaining cow that's been on the run for three weeks in Metro Louisville was apparently spotted over the weekend. The location could perhaps not be more appropriate. The wandering cow was seen at Le Moo, the steakhouse restaurant on Lexington Avenue. There has been...
Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
Discovery Ball gala in Louisville raising funds for cancer research
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Cancer Society in Louisville is hosting its annual gala, the Discovery Ball. The event is a black tie, formal attire gala complete with live auction, silent auction and a premium dinner followed by an afterparty with live music. The society looks to make this...
Weekly weather planner: Grab the winter coats; December-like weather in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unseasonably cold air will take over this week with highs only in the 30s and 40s. Monday will see a partly to mostly sunny sky with temperatures likely reaching the mid to perhaps upper 40s in a few spots. A weak disturbance will bring the region...
ACT Louisville Productions presents '13: The Musical'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ACT Louisville Productions is putting on a presentation of "13: The Musical." The show was a production that was written and performed back in the early 2000s as a vehicle for kids to dance and sing on stage. This particular production will feature all middle school...
Louisville's KFC Yum! Center brings back free holiday movie event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's newer holiday events is returning to the KFC Yum! Center this year. The Yum! Center's annual holiday movie night is free to all and features a classic shown on the arena's massive, center-hung digital screen. This year's film is "Home Alone 2," and...
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
Gun confiscated from student at Butler High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School leaders with Jefferson County Public Schools say a gun was found at Butler High School Monday morning. JCPS sent a letter home to families. In the letter, Principal William Allen said that school officials received a tip that a student had a gun. JCPS police...
Louisville's Christmas pop-up bar returning for holiday 'bigger and cheerier' this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just like Christmas, Louisville's "Miracle" pop-up bar only comes once a year. This year the bar is back, but it's "bigger and cheerier" than ever in NuLu. Opening on Nov. 22 and running through Christmas Eve, the bar will take over the entire bar at Galaxie (732 Market Street) along with the Green Building located right next door.
Louisville airport celebrates 75th anniversary by announcing new airline
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new airline is on its way to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport. On Tuesday, airport officials made the announcement while celebrating the airport's 75th anniversary. "It's my pleasure to announce that Sun Country Airlines will offer non-stop service to Minneapolis, Minnesota beginning in May...
Former Louisville Urban League president Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sadiqa Reynolds, the former president of the Louisville Urban League, has officially announced where her newest role will be taking her. Reynolds has been named the newest CEO of The Perception Institute. The New York-based organization works with researchers and analyzes data in race, gender, ethnic,...
