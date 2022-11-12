ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Can UofL rebuild its momentum coming off loss to Clemson?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's unlikely anyone predicted the University of Louisville football team would be in position to finish this season 8-4. But that is exactly where the Cardinals are at. With two games remaining, albeit neither being an easy win, UofL is in position to finish with its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bellarmine basketball's Scott Davenport picks up 400th career victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University men's basketball's Scott Davenport won his 400th game as head coach Monday night after the Knights (2-1) beat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 86-46. "I had no idea until I was asked about it. No clue," Davenport said of the milestone in a press release. "It is the definition of a program. The paychecks are not about what goes in the bank, they're emotional paychecks. The student body, the community - it was incredible."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LouCity FC falls to San Antonio in USL Championship Final

SAN ANTONIO — Louisville City FC came up short in the USL Championship game Sunday night. The club headed down to take on San Antonio FC, ultimately losing the match 3-1. San Antonio had won 45 straight matches when scoring the first goal, and they extended that streak to 46 against LouCity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WLKY.com

Louisville-based app helping to boost local music scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville music scene is still rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and a new app created right here in Louisville may be just the thing to take it to the next level. Noah Rough came up with the idea while looking for a way to share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

ACT Louisville Productions presents '13: The Musical'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ACT Louisville Productions is putting on a presentation of "13: The Musical." The show was a production that was written and performed back in the early 2000s as a vehicle for kids to dance and sing on stage. This particular production will feature all middle school...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's KFC Yum! Center brings back free holiday movie event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's newer holiday events is returning to the KFC Yum! Center this year. The Yum! Center's annual holiday movie night is free to all and features a classic shown on the arena's massive, center-hung digital screen. This year's film is "Home Alone 2," and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gun confiscated from student at Butler High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School leaders with Jefferson County Public Schools say a gun was found at Butler High School Monday morning. JCPS sent a letter home to families. In the letter, Principal William Allen said that school officials received a tip that a student had a gun. JCPS police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville airport celebrates 75th anniversary by announcing new airline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new airline is on its way to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport. On Tuesday, airport officials made the announcement while celebrating the airport's 75th anniversary. "It's my pleasure to announce that Sun Country Airlines will offer non-stop service to Minneapolis, Minnesota beginning in May...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy