Tampa, FL

Lightning’s Pat Maroon, Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway fined after scuffle

By Times Staff Writer
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gipka_0j8gl0En00
Lightning left wing Pat Maroon, left, fights with Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway as linesman Michel Cormier, right, tries to separate them in the second period Friday night. [ PATRICK SEMANSKY | AP ]

NEW YORK — Lightning forward Pat Maroon was fined $2,702.70 on Saturday and Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway $4,054.05 by the league, both the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct in Tampa Bay’s loss Friday at Washington.

The two fought at 1:56 of the second period after Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel put an open-ice, shoulder-to-head hit on Lightning defenseman Cal Foote.

Foote left the game and didn’t return.

While officials reviewed the hit during a lengthy stoppage, Maroon and Hathaway fought.

“That’s what Patty does,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said of Maroon. “He stands up for his teammates. He’s not going to take anything. That fired up the bench.”

Hathaway and Maroon were assessed major penalties for fighting and 10-minute misconducts.

Their fine money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty, which is an automatic suspension pending review by the Department of Player Safety. Aube-Kubel was scheduled to have a department hearing Saturday.

• • •

