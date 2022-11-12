Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
PG&E (PCG) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PCG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 16.67%. The company has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 2.25%. Let's take a closer look at the...
Zacks.com
Will Higher Revenues Benefit Clearfield (CLFD) Q4 Earnings?
CLFD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 17 after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 37.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.9%, on average. The company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues due to increased broadband demand.
Zacks.com
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ZIM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $9.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $12.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.11%. A...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) in Q3?
AAP - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 15, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $3.31 and $2.65 billion, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for AAP’s earnings...
Zacks.com
Phibro (PAHC) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Surpass
PAHC - Free Report) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 21 cents for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 reflected an 18% increase from the year-ago adjusted figure. However, the metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.2%. Meanwhile, without adjustments, GAAP EPS for the fiscal first quarter was 10...
Zacks.com
The TJX Companies, Inc. Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
TJX - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q3 earnings on November 16th, before the market open. The TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. The company’s broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it to reach a wide range of consumers.
Zacks.com
Equinor (EQNR) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Special Dividend
EQNR - Free Report) shares have gained 2.7% since it reported strong earnings for the third quarter of 2022. The outperformance can be attributed to the company’s dividend hike cheering investors. Equinor reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78. The bottom...
Zacks.com
Lowe's (LOW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LOW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.73 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.14%. A...
Zacks.com
Buckle (BKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BKE - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figures in its third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 18, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $344 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the year-ago fiscal period’s tally.
Zacks.com
Can Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
CGBD - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects...
Zacks.com
Mattel (MAT) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 View, Stock Down
MAT - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics beat the consensus mark for the tenth consecutive quarter but declined on a year-over-year basis. Despite reporting better-than-expected results, the company’s shares declined 5.5% in the after-hours trading session...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Rogers Communication (RCI) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
RCI - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Breaking Down US Foods (USFD) Stock Before Earnings
US Foods (. USFD - Free Report) Q3 earnings report on November 10 will give a preview of how food distributors are doing with Tyson Foods (. HRL - Free Report) reporting later in the month. With an economic downturn looking more inevitable many food service companies could see a boost as consumers buckle down on excess spending and focus on necessities like food consumption.
Zacks.com
HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
HQI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.45%. A...
Zacks.com
Atento (ATTO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
ATTO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Target (TGT) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates and Decline Y/Y
TGT - Free Report) came up with third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Comparable sales increased for the 22nd successive quarter, primarily gaining from growth in store channels. However, higher markdown rates and increased freight costs continued to...
Zacks.com
PDC Energy (PDCE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
PDC Energy (. PDCE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Ferroglobe (GSM) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Increase Y/Y
GSM - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents in third-quarter 2022, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The company had reported a loss of 36 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The cost cutting initiatives implemented by the company over the past few years led to improved performance in earnings in the quarter.
Zacks.com
3 Security and Safety Services Stocks to Beat Industry Woes
The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry is gaining from continued demand for security and safety services, thanks to rising cases of hacking and security breaches in healthcare institutions and other organizations during the pandemic. Product upgrades, enhanced digitization and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry. However, persistent supply chain woes, especially component shortages, and raw material cost inflation, are weighing significantly on the profitability of companies, thus making the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
Zacks.com
Texas Capital (TCBI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
TCBI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 74 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. Further, earnings declined 2.6% from the prior-year quarter. The results were affected by a rise in expenses and higher provisions. Also, a decline in total loans held for investment and...
Comments / 0