Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Throughout the history of Wakanda, ever since the panther goddess Bast led a warrior shaman to the heart-shaped herb, the position of King and the mantle of Black Panther have been inextricably linked, with one person being both the ruler and the protector of Wakanda. Wakandan laws ensured that the person who claimed victory at the Warrior Falls was named King, and had the power of the Black Panther bestowed upon them. This is how the Nation of Wakanda selected its leaders, which we saw with the ascension of both T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the first Black Panther. When Shuri (Letitia Wright) became the newest Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it seemed logical that as the protector of the Wakandan people she would also serve as their Queen, but based on the movie's ending it appears that our favorite Princess has made a different choice.

