Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Watch 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Deleted Scene Unearthed From John Hughes' Archives [Exclusive]
Fans of John Hughes movies don’t really need reasons to revisit some of his most famous titles during the holiday season, but it doesn’t hurt to give them an incentive anyway. 80s classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles is getting a brand-new Digital 4K and 4K Ultra HD edition, in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary. In order to tease fans for its extensive bonus content, TK shared with Collider a deleted scene that is part of a huge slate of never-before-seen footage that amounts to over an hour of fun.
Collider
Vince Vaughn & Peter Billingsley on Making a Hallmark Movie with R-Rated Dialogue [Exclusive]
This year, RLJE Films presents a brand-new kind of cozy, holiday season rom-com with Christmas with the Campbells. Directed by Hallmark filmmaker Clare Niederpruem, and co-written by Hallmark alum Barbara Kymlicka with Vince Vaughn, Christmas with the Campbell’s is what happens when the sweet, holiday rom-com really speaks its mind. In the movie, Jessie (Brittany Snow) isn’t going home for Christmas - not her home, at least. After a chilly breakup with her boyfriend Sean (Alex Moffat), Jessie is invited to spend Christmas with the Campbell’s - her ex’s family - since he won’t be making it home for the holidays. When she leaves the big city for the quaint small town, Jessie meets Sean’s charming cousin David (Justin Long), whose open arms are ready to catch her when she falls.
Collider
From 'Camelot' to 'The Sword in the Stone': 10 Best King Arthur Movies
King Arthur and the stories surrounding his court have been popular for nearly 1,000 years, ever since Geoffrey of Monmouth wrote History of the KIngs of Britain. Whether Arthur was a real person has never been as important as the stories surrounding him; stories given a major boost by Sir Thomas Mallory's 15th century Le Morte d'Arthur.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Collider
'Spoiler Alert': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
It’s the time of the year when Christmas films line up to premiere on the big screen. And among them is the upcoming romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, which promises to make more than one viewer both laugh and weep. Based on the 2017 best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies written by Michael Ausiello, the movie is a biographical feature following the relationship between the author and his husband Kit Cowan. Ausiello wrote for TV Guide for nearly eight years, and later wrote and reported for Entertainment Weekly before launching his own site, TVLine. Cowan, on the other hand, was an experienced photographer.
Collider
Angela Bassett Initially Objected to Queen Ramonda's Story in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the worldwide box office, with audiences showing up for Ryan Coogler's sequel to the era-defining Black Panther (2018) to see the future of Wakanda without its king, T'Challa - and to pay tribute to the man who played him, Chadwick Boseman.
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits
Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and a supporting actor Oscar nomination before the age of 27. Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes Chalamet’s significant...
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Hits the Stage One Last Time
Everybody, fan yourselves down in the back of the room. Magic Mike is back, for one final gyrating, thrusting, oiled-up dance. Warner Bros. has just released the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third and final instalment in Channing Tatum's semi-autobiographical male stripper franchise. Tatum had originally given...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Collider
James Gunn Teases Mister Terrific, But Is He Joining 'Peacemaker' or the DC Movie Universe?
James Gunn, recently appointed co-head of DC Studios together with Peter Safran, has used his Twitter account to tease Mister Terrific is coming to the DC Extended Universe. Gunn and Safran have been working on a 10-year plan to unify every DC production on film, TV, animation, and even games as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to copy Marvel Studios’ successful media strategy.
Collider
The Ways in Which Namor is Killmonger 2.0
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There are many reasons why the original Black Panther (2018) worked so well, and one of those reasons is its sensational villain. Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was heavily criticized for its bland and forgettable villains who lacked any sort of personality or anything resembling a character arc. Thankfully, Phase 3 of the MCU finally starting to address that issue and one of the many byproducts of that is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger is a mirror version of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a variety of ways, representing the man the Black Panther could become should he give in to hate and anger.
Collider
New 'Emancipation' Trailer Has Will Smith Fighting to Reunite With His Family
Apple Original Films has released its new trailer for its highly anticipated film Emancipation. The new trailer gives us an intense new look at the film which will dive into the many atrocities committed in the antebellum South, and the lengths that one man will go to reunite with his family. Emancipation will debut in theaters on December 2, and will become available globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9.
Jason Momoa Finally Did Our Puppy Interview, And It’s Beyond Adorable
Jason talked to us about his new movie Slumberland, the Game of Thrones actor he'd love to work with again, his favorite tattoo, and so much more.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Ramin Djawadi on Why the Show Uses the 'Game of Thrones' Theme Song
When House of the Dragon’s first episode premiered it was noticeably missing opening credits meaning the well-known Game of Thrones main theme was missing from. For close to a decade fans obsessively watched the opening credits of the original series for Easter eggs while listening to its main theme and the premiere of the prequel series created a stark contrast. Though from Episode 2, the opening credits set on the main theme song of the original series were established with visuals leaving traces of what’s to come. In a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones podcast composer Ramin Djawadi, who scored both the original series and its spinoff, discussed the importance of using the theme song in House of the Dragon.
Collider
Did Shuri Just Give Up the Throne in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Throughout the history of Wakanda, ever since the panther goddess Bast led a warrior shaman to the heart-shaped herb, the position of King and the mantle of Black Panther have been inextricably linked, with one person being both the ruler and the protector of Wakanda. Wakandan laws ensured that the person who claimed victory at the Warrior Falls was named King, and had the power of the Black Panther bestowed upon them. This is how the Nation of Wakanda selected its leaders, which we saw with the ascension of both T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the first Black Panther. When Shuri (Letitia Wright) became the newest Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it seemed logical that as the protector of the Wakandan people she would also serve as their Queen, but based on the movie's ending it appears that our favorite Princess has made a different choice.
Collider
'A Christmas Story Christmas': Peter Billingsley Discusses Reuniting With Original Cast After 40 Years
Ralphie, Flick, and Shwartz are returning once again! While most sequels tend to recast to cater to the time jump, A Christmas Story Christmas is bringing the cast back from the original 1983 feature. The story will follow our favorite characters into adulthood as Ralphie returns to his home on Cleveland Street. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter Billingsley talks about reuniting with the cast after 40 years and elaborated on the themes of the modernized sequel of the holiday season classic A Christmas Story.
Collider
From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to 'Gravity Falls': 10 Not-So Serious Crime and Mystery Shows That Break The Genre's Rules
One of the most popular and severe types of TV shows out there are crime and mystery. Dealing with the complexities and grim realities of the world, they aren’t often the genre one immediately goes to for a fun time. But in recent years, there have been shows that break away from the tropes of the brand, showing the not-so-serious side of these cases.
Collider
Ranking All ‘Family Guy’ Thanksgiving Episodes, According to IMDb
Seth McFarlane's hit series Family Guy has been around for over two decades, entertaining (and at times, offending) millions of fans around the world. The series centers around the Griffin family and their eccentric group of friends as they live their daily lives, so it just makes sense that the occasional holiday episode would pop up.
Collider
Andrew Garfield Says Filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Felt Like Completing Unfinished Business
Closure does not come easily, and most of the time, it arrives in unexpected ways. And for Andrew Garfield, filming last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him patch the "undone" stitches he felt during his short-lived stint as Peter Parker in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and while he wasn't sure he ever believed they'd make another movie, he didn't feel like the "circle" was complete.
Comments / 0