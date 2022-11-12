Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Detroit News
Charboneau: MSU squad isn't star-studded, but Spartans have grit — and something to prove
Indianapolis — When Michigan State brought half of its rotation to Minneapolis last month for Big Ten media days, there was a consensus among those jammed onto the podium. The Spartans were getting ready to play with a chip on their shoulder, taking a page from their classmates over in the football building who, over the better part of the past 15 years, have turned proving people wrong into an art form.
Detroit News
Trieu: Michigan State target Trey Cornist more than just a bruiser at running back
Watch Trey Cornist rumble through opponents and it is clear he fits the classic Big Ten mold at running back. Cornist had an exceptional senior season at Cincinnati Winton Woods. He was the Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,629 yards on 181 carries with 27 touchdowns.
Detroit News
Spartans outlast No. 4 Wildcats 86-77 in double OT thriller, earn 'big program win'
Indianapolis – No moral victories this time. For four days, Michigan State stewed over the way things played out when it faced No. 2 Gonzaga in San Diego aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. For long stretches of that game, the Spartans were the better team, leading by double digits...
Detroit News
Defensive rebounding an early cause of concern for Michigan basketball
Michigan coach Juwan Howard isn’t going to hit the panic button one week into the regular season. But one area that has been problematic through the first two games as well as the exhibitions has been the team’s defensive rebounding, both from the starting and reserve units. Last...
Detroit News
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay repeats as Big Ten Defensive Player of Week
East Lansing — For the second straight week, Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. The sophomore recorded a career-high 19 tackles in the 27-21 victory over Rutgers. Haladay’s 19 tackles were the most by a Spartan since Eric Smith had 19 against Notre Dame on Sept. 18, 2004.
Detroit News
Michigan State football lands commitment from Jayvant Brown, four-star linebacker
East Lansing — A couple of recent decommits might have signaled a halt in momentum in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class. However, on Sunday night, Mel Tucker and his staff proved that theory to be false, landing a pledge from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown, who made the announcement after visiting campus over the weekend while taking in the Spartans’ victory over Rutgers.
Detroit News
Big Ten to await prosecutor's findings before weighing in on UM-MSU tunnel incident
Ann Arbor — Now that the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office on Monday confirmed it has received the UM-MSU tunnel incident report and is reviewing the case, the Big Ten Conference will await the findings and formally review the information once released. On Saturday, the University of Michigan police...
Detroit News
Michigan men's basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25; Michigan State unranked
It hasn't been easy, but the Michigan men's basketball team is off to a 2-0 start, and climbing the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wolverines moved up two spots to No. 20 this week, following a 75-56 season-opening victory over Purdue Fort Wayne, and a hard-fought 88-83 victory over Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.
Detroit News
Michigan women move up in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll
The Michigan women's basketball team moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25, checking in at No. 23. The Wolverines (2-0) opened the season last week with a pair of dominating victories, rolling past Delaware State (83-30) and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) (91-36). South Carolina remained the unanimous...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
N.J. principal suspended over video he showed to staff ordered reinstated
A middle school principal in the Montclair School District in Essex County can return to his job after he was placed on administrative leave in 2020 for showing a video showing a skit comedian yelling about virtual learning during a Zoom meeting to welcome staff back to school, a state arbitrator has ruled.
Prudential Center presents Anita Baker
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more. Locally, her tour comes to the Prudential Center in Newark on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
NBC New York
Mid-Week Snow? NYC Chill Kicks in Days After Tri-State Breaks Heat Records
Yeah, you read that right. Snow is here. Flakes were spotted in a handful of counties (Sullivan and Ulster) northwest of New York City Sunday, a day after many in the region broke daily heat records. That one was the surprise. More flakes arrive mid-week, but before we see that,...
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark honors active police, fallen heroes at 29th annual Blue Mass
NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th annual Blue Mass on Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
N.J. entertainment lawyer helps hip-hop artists take ownership of their music
Karl Fowlkes said he always loved music, but while growing up in South Jersey, he noticed that most hip-hop artists didn’t own their music. So, after becoming an entertainment lawyer in 2018, he set out to help change that. He began building his client list from his bedroom office...
Detroit News
Teen suspected in fatal Saginaw shooting arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said Monday. Police were called at about 3 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of North Porter Street near Miller Street for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Mother and sons sue Newark, charging racial profiling and harassment after melee with police
A Newark family has filed a federal civil rights suit charging they were racially profiled and harassed by police following an altercation outside their home last year that left two plainclothes officers injured and four brothers charged with assaulting them. The suit was filed on Nov. 2 in U.S. District...
Comments / 0