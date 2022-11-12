ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Tennessee football will debut orange helmets against South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will wear orange helmets for the first time ever when the team goes on the road against South Carolina on Saturday. The team made the announcement on social media Tuesday evening. This is the second time the Vols have debuted a brand-new helmet this...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee stays at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee remained No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night. The Vols are coming off a 66-24 win against Missouri this past Saturday. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU who are respectively ranked above UT all won this past weekend as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 11 Lady Vols couldn't climb back in loss to No. 12 Indiana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 11 Lady Vols' shaky start to the season continued in Monday night's 79-67 loss to No. 12 Indiana inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee's largest lead was a two-point advantage early in the first, and the Hoosiers held the lead for the final 34 minutes of the contest in the Lady Vols' first home loss of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WBIR

Make it two in a row: Ben Shelton wins Knoxville Challenger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rising tennis star Ben Shelton added another title Sunday to his growing resume, beating Christopher Eubanks to win the Knoxville Challenger in three sets. It was the second consecutive title match for the big lefthander over Eubanks, the 2021 Knoxville champion. Shelton beat his friend and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT Rugby Team wins 2022 SEC Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Rugby Team has won the 2022 SEC Championship. This is the third consecutive year that the team has won the SEC championship, according to the team's website. Rugby was introduced to the campus in 1970. An undergraduate student and two graduate students enlisted a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Meet Carlos Lopez: The Alcoa teacher behind '#VamosVols' and '#DaleSeis'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Alcoa High School Spanish teacher and football coach found some attention on Twitter for his Spanish play-by-plays of Tennessee football. Carlos Lopez began narrating Vols football games this season, after seeing a lack of Spanish coverage in college football and the NCAA. He took action and began narrating from the comfort of his home.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Roane State plants tree in memory of a beloved professor who passed away in February

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A new tree was planted on Roane State Community College's Oak Ridge campus in memory of a beloved professor who passed away earlier this year. In February, Dr. Arthur Lee died after serving as a member of the college's faculty for around 21 years. Chris Whaley, the president of Roane State, said he was "one of the smartest people I've ever known" during a ceremony to honor Lee.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

1 critically injured in North Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knox County resident suffered critical injuries Monday afternoon in a fire that destroyed their home on a remote, wooded hill. A second resident also was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, according to Rural Metro Fire Department spokesman Jeff Bagwell. Names of...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'The winner is... Appalachian Bear Rescue!' | East TN bear rescue group wins national award and grand prize

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue got some national recognition recently after winning an award for its work to care for orphaned and injured black bear cubs. The organization won in the animal welfare category of the 2022 Land Rover Defender Awards. The awards are meant to recognize organizations for their work in animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmental and conservation, community services as well as search and rescue.
TOWNSEND, TN
WBIR

KPD warns about call scammers posing as police officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it has been made aware of people posing as police officers and calling up unsuspecting members of the community. The police officer impersonator says they need some financial information from the caller to close pending criminal cases, according to KPD. KPD...
KNOXVILLE, TN

