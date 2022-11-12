Read full article on original website
WBIR
Tennessee football will debut orange helmets against South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will wear orange helmets for the first time ever when the team goes on the road against South Carolina on Saturday. The team made the announcement on social media Tuesday evening. This is the second time the Vols have debuted a brand-new helmet this...
WBIR
Tennessee stays at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee remained No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night. The Vols are coming off a 66-24 win against Missouri this past Saturday. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU who are respectively ranked above UT all won this past weekend as well.
WBIR
No. 11 Lady Vols couldn't climb back in loss to No. 12 Indiana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 11 Lady Vols' shaky start to the season continued in Monday night's 79-67 loss to No. 12 Indiana inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee's largest lead was a two-point advantage early in the first, and the Hoosiers held the lead for the final 34 minutes of the contest in the Lady Vols' first home loss of the season.
'You have to stay focused on the plan' | Danny White talks two years as UT athletic director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While Vol Nation is celebrating a winning football season, the University of Tennessee's athletic director has a game plan for success across all sports on Rocky Top. Danny White will tell you he likes winning but don't ask him about losing. “I hate losing. I hate...
Make it two in a row: Ben Shelton wins Knoxville Challenger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rising tennis star Ben Shelton added another title Sunday to his growing resume, beating Christopher Eubanks to win the Knoxville Challenger in three sets. It was the second consecutive title match for the big lefthander over Eubanks, the 2021 Knoxville champion. Shelton beat his friend and...
UT Rugby Team wins 2022 SEC Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Rugby Team has won the 2022 SEC Championship. This is the third consecutive year that the team has won the SEC championship, according to the team's website. Rugby was introduced to the campus in 1970. An undergraduate student and two graduate students enlisted a...
WBIR
Meet Carlos Lopez: The Alcoa teacher behind '#VamosVols' and '#DaleSeis'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Alcoa High School Spanish teacher and football coach found some attention on Twitter for his Spanish play-by-plays of Tennessee football. Carlos Lopez began narrating Vols football games this season, after seeing a lack of Spanish coverage in college football and the NCAA. He took action and began narrating from the comfort of his home.
Knoxville to Hohenwald: Aging Zoo Knoxville elephants will find refuge at the Elephant Sanctuary
Tonka, Jana and Edie — all aging elephants — will find refuge in Hohenwald, a small city in Middle Tennessee. For around seven decades, Zoo Knoxville has hosted elephants. Visitors would flock to see their stomping grounds, featuring some of the features native to their homeland in Africa.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Rival high schools in Blount County unite to help Florida school impacted by storm
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three schools in East Tennessee are putting their rivalry aside and uniting to help 25 students at Cape Coral High School after they lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Students at Alcoa, Heritage and Maryville High Schools are on a mission to raise $5,000 by...
Appalachian Unsolved: The twin whose bones were found in a box
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — With its abundant gullies, hills, forests and thickets, East Tennessee offers thousands of places to dump a body. In the summer of 1996, a killer knew exactly what to do with Brenda Clark. Someone taped together a large cardboard box and left her in it some...
Roane State plants tree in memory of a beloved professor who passed away in February
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A new tree was planted on Roane State Community College's Oak Ridge campus in memory of a beloved professor who passed away earlier this year. In February, Dr. Arthur Lee died after serving as a member of the college's faculty for around 21 years. Chris Whaley, the president of Roane State, said he was "one of the smartest people I've ever known" during a ceremony to honor Lee.
Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville opens new space with new services and technology
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was about 23 years ago when the founders of Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville were choosing the nonprofit's name. Executive director Kendrise Colebrooke said they wanted something meaningful, something full of purpose to contribute positively to society — so they chose "breakthrough." On Monday, the...
WBIR
Saving you money: We found the best price for a turkey in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week is the week to get all those Thanksgiving ingredients ready for cooking. 10News Anchor Abby Ham did some shopping to find you the best prices on the staples of the big meal. First, the main event—the turkey. We found a Kroger brand turkey...
'There's a lot of opportunity on the horizon' | Entrepreneurs take root in Knoxville's booming economy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is well on its way to becoming a hub for start-ups. Start-up Knox has more than a hundred new businesses listed on its site. The business concepts range from food establishments to products, software, and more. Entrepreneurs in the Knoxville community say these startups are...
Powell High School student earns perfect ACT score, despite challenges with his vision
POWELL, Tenn. — Zachary (Zack) Carter is a junior at Powell High School. He is one of just 0.5% of students to achieve a perfect ACT score. It's a rare achievement. He is one of the first to achieve this score in Powell High School history. So, who is...
1 critically injured in North Knox County house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knox County resident suffered critical injuries Monday afternoon in a fire that destroyed their home on a remote, wooded hill. A second resident also was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, according to Rural Metro Fire Department spokesman Jeff Bagwell. Names of...
'The winner is... Appalachian Bear Rescue!' | East TN bear rescue group wins national award and grand prize
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue got some national recognition recently after winning an award for its work to care for orphaned and injured black bear cubs. The organization won in the animal welfare category of the 2022 Land Rover Defender Awards. The awards are meant to recognize organizations for their work in animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmental and conservation, community services as well as search and rescue.
KPD warns about call scammers posing as police officers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it has been made aware of people posing as police officers and calling up unsuspecting members of the community. The police officer impersonator says they need some financial information from the caller to close pending criminal cases, according to KPD. KPD...
Newfound Gap Road to temporarily close Monday night due to possible winter weather
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A popular road between Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Cherokee, North Carolina is set to temporarily close Monday night at 7 p.m. due to "pending winter weather." Newfound Gap Road, otherwise known as U.S. 441, is set to close because of colder weather headed toward East Tennessee. On...
