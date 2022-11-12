ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jailed former tennis ace Boris Becker will be deported to Germany in time for Christmas

By Jonathan Reilly
JAILED former tennis ace Boris Becker will be deported to Germany in time for Christmas.

He has been approved for a fast-track scheme under which foreign cons are sent to their home countries to ease the pressure on British prisons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UD630_0j8giu2F00
Jailed Boris Becker has been approved for a fast-track scheme which means he'll be deported to Germany in time for Christmas Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOgId_0j8giu2F00
One jail source said: 'He’s been signed up to a scheme that means he’ll be home in time for Christmas' - pictured Huntercomb prison, Oxon Credit: n.c

The ex-Wimbledon champ, 54, was sentenced to two and a half years in April for hiding £2.5million in assets while bankrupt but sources say he will walk free next month.

One prison source said: “He’s been signed up to a scheme that means he’ll be home in time for Christmas.”

The disgraced star has spent seven months in Huntercomb prison, Oxon.

But he has been accepted on to the early release scheme which allows “any foreign national serving a fixed sentence who is liable for removal from the UK to be removed from prison and deported up to 12 months before the earliest release point of their sentence”.

Offenders benefit by cutting up to 135 days from their sentences if they agree to go home.

His former spokesman said: “We are pleased for Boris that he may qualify for an early release and be able to travel to Germany, albeit England has been his home for many, many years.

"I’m sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to be reunited for Christmas.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity.”

