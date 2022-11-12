Read full article on original website
Tremendous supply burn by Uniglo.io team likely to pique attention of BNB, DOGE and SHIB holders
The collapse of FTX has sent fierce shudders through the markets: unleashing a sea of red. Then, almost prophetically, a new Ethereum-based social currency that delivers a store of value launches this month, and crypto enthusiasts have begun flooding the presale. The Uniglo.io team has also undertaken a massive burn...
SEC vs. Ripple Case Sees New Twists And Turns As Whale Holdings In XRP Skyrocket
XRP whales (holding between 1-10 million XRP) are on a buying spree as the case pitting Ripple and SEC enters twists and turns. Binance onchain data shows that an anonymous wallet transferred 60 million XRP, worth approximately $28.03 million at the time. Almost at the same time, 60.9 million XRP was sent from Bitstamp, valued roughly at $28.4 million, to another crypto wallet.
XRP Poised To Break New Ground As Ripple Unveils This New Trillion-Dollar Worth ODL Corridor
Ripple, the firm behind XRP, the seventh-largest crypto asset, is looking to tap the almost $1 trillion mobile money value in Africa through the use of its fast and cost-effective on-demand liquidity (ODL) service. The blockchain payments firm announced Tuesday the rollout of an XRP-based corridor via a strategic partnership...
Apple is key to determining whether the stock market can sustain a rally into year-end, Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton says
At a current $2.3 trillion valuation, the iPhone maker represents about 7% and 13% of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, respectively.
Swapin Research: Which Well-Known Companies Accept Crypto Currently?
Crypto adoption has been picking up pace in recent years, and more companies are coming on board to meet customer demand and serve the growing audience. Plus, there is little doubt that cryptocurrencies will power the future of finance. Crypto holders are actively searching for what companies accept crypto. But...
Up-and-coming Oryen gains 100% during ICO – Get in on the action together with IMPT and Lucky Block
While stocks and other conventional assets shrink in the face of global economic recession, traders have sought alternative vehicles to grow their assets. Consequently, digital assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs have soared in popularity. Although cryptocurrency markets have declined through 2022, some tokens have had outstanding performances. These top-performing altcoins...
Tether Up On US Treasury Bills, Reduces Commercial Paper Holding – Q3 2022 Consolidated Reserves Report
The accounting firm BDO Italia has performed a quarterly assurance on the Consolidated Reserves of Tether Holdings Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiaries as of 30th September 2022. According to its report, Tether Group’s consolidated assets exceed its consolidated liabilities. As per the Consolidated Reserves Report (CRR), Tether Group’s total...
Binance Announces Recovery Fund For Crypto Firms In Liquidity Crisis
The giant crypto exchange aims to mitigate FTX-induced effects in the industry. Tron’s founder, Justin Sun, has pledged support for the new initiative. FTX filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last week following historic liquidations. In light of the collapse of the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, FTX, Binance CEO, Chanpeng Zhao,...
Investigations Into The Collapse Of The FTX Empire Under Way
In a November 14, 2022, media release update on FTX, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) confirmed that it had applied to the Supreme Court to appoint a court-supervised provisional liquidator for FTX and that it had obtained approval of joint provisional liquidators from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The SCB, which...
Meta Cuts Workforce Amid Its Metaverse’s Losing Streak
Employees at sprawling American multinational technology conglomerate Meta face uncertainty amid a broad restructuring plan that includes significant layoffs. In a Wednesday letter to employees, Mark Zuckerberg stated that they had decided to slash the company’s workforce by about 13% following an unexpected turnaround in the company’s revenues.
Stacks (STX) and Aave (AAVE) price projection: Can Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) overtake them?
There is no doubt that the blockchain industry is booming. The question on everyone’s mind is which blockchain project will be the next big thing. In this article, we will explore how Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is set to progress further and possibly transcend Stacks (STX) and Aave (AAVE). Keep reading to find out!
Crypto Community Calls For Congressional Probe Into SEC Gary Gensler’s Ties To Bankrupt FTX
As onlookers try to make sense of the mind-boggling meltdown of crypto exchange FTX, crypto community members are demanding the United States Congress look into the relationship between the company and SEC chair Gary Gensler. Gensler’s Relationship With FTX Looks Like It Was Far From Casual. The Crypto community...
