ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

SEC vs. Ripple Case Sees New Twists And Turns As Whale Holdings In XRP Skyrocket

XRP whales (holding between 1-10 million XRP) are on a buying spree as the case pitting Ripple and SEC enters twists and turns. Binance onchain data shows that an anonymous wallet transferred 60 million XRP, worth approximately $28.03 million at the time. Almost at the same time, 60.9 million XRP was sent from Bitstamp, valued roughly at $28.4 million, to another crypto wallet.
zycrypto.com

XRP Poised To Break New Ground As Ripple Unveils This New Trillion-Dollar Worth ODL Corridor

Ripple, the firm behind XRP, the seventh-largest crypto asset, is looking to tap the almost $1 trillion mobile money value in Africa through the use of its fast and cost-effective on-demand liquidity (ODL) service. The blockchain payments firm announced Tuesday the rollout of an XRP-based corridor via a strategic partnership...
zycrypto.com

Swapin Research: Which Well-Known Companies Accept Crypto Currently?

Crypto adoption has been picking up pace in recent years, and more companies are coming on board to meet customer demand and serve the growing audience. Plus, there is little doubt that cryptocurrencies will power the future of finance. Crypto holders are actively searching for what companies accept crypto. But...
zycrypto.com

Up-and-coming Oryen gains 100% during ICO – Get in on the action together with IMPT and Lucky Block

While stocks and other conventional assets shrink in the face of global economic recession, traders have sought alternative vehicles to grow their assets. Consequently, digital assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs have soared in popularity. Although cryptocurrency markets have declined through 2022, some tokens have had outstanding performances. These top-performing altcoins...
zycrypto.com

Binance Announces Recovery Fund For Crypto Firms In Liquidity Crisis

The giant crypto exchange aims to mitigate FTX-induced effects in the industry. Tron’s founder, Justin Sun, has pledged support for the new initiative. FTX filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last week following historic liquidations. In light of the collapse of the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, FTX, Binance CEO, Chanpeng Zhao,...
zycrypto.com

Investigations Into The Collapse Of The FTX Empire Under Way

In a November 14, 2022, media release update on FTX, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) confirmed that it had applied to the Supreme Court to appoint a court-supervised provisional liquidator for FTX and that it had obtained approval of joint provisional liquidators from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The SCB, which...
zycrypto.com

Meta Cuts Workforce Amid Its Metaverse’s Losing Streak

Employees at sprawling American multinational technology conglomerate Meta face uncertainty amid a broad restructuring plan that includes significant layoffs. In a Wednesday letter to employees, Mark Zuckerberg stated that they had decided to slash the company’s workforce by about 13% following an unexpected turnaround in the company’s revenues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy