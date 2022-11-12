MSU women's soccer wins first-ever home NCAA tournament game

The Michigan State women's soccer team has had a magical season. The Spartans won their first-ever regular season crown and made it all the way to the Big Ten Championship game.

Tonight, MSU played in its first-ever home NCAA tournament game and won their first NCAA tournament game under Jeff Hosler with a 3-2 OT victory against Milwaukee.

The Spartans trailed at the half 1-0 despite outshooting the Panthers 16-2. MSU then railed for two straight goals before giving up a time-tying goal in the 90th minute.

Camryn Evans netted the game-winner and 8th goal of the season. The Spartans play next weekend against T.C.U.