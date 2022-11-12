ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss football: Sam Pittman updates QB situation, addresses high expectations

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman raised the Razorbacks football program's expectations for the Razorback program since he took over as head coach in 2020. In 2021, he led Arkansas to a 9-4 overall record — the best the program had seen since 2011 — but this season's team has been plagued by injuries and not seen as much success at 5-5. The Razorbacks come off a 13-10 loss to LSU this past Saturday and now preparing for an 8-2 Ole Miss team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy