Charlotte, MI

Charlotte police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Charlotte Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Sidco gas station.

According to officials, the Sidco gas station on Lawrence Avenue was robbed on Nov. 11 at 8:55 p.m.

Police said the suspect was armed and is believed to be a Black man, who took an undisclosed amount of cash from the gas station.

After responding to a call about the armed robbery, police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Poortvliet at (517) 543-1552.

