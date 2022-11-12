Bugs, sawgrass, microplastics: Canoeing the 130-mile path of the first man to map the southern Everglades

Few human beings ever reach the deep interior of the Everglades.

125 years ago, a wealthy “gentleman explorer” had a wild idea. While his peers at the Explorers Club were off shooting trophies or plundering archeological sites in foreign lands, Hugh Willoughby chose to be the first non-Native American to cross the southern Everglades from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic. He would also be the first person to map it, and the first to collect scientific data on water quality.

His arduous, 130-mile, 15-day canoe trip happened in the nick of time. He collected his data while the Everglades was still much as it had been for the previous 5,000 years.

It would not stay that way for long. Around the same time, Henry Flagler’s railroad reached the pioneer village of Miami, population around 1,600. The railroad would set in motion the modernization of South Florida, and thus change the Everglades forever.

Since then the River of Grass, which once slowly seeped south from Orlando all the way to Florida Bay, has been dammed, sliced, lacerated, drained and subdivided into sugar cane fields and housing. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, only half of the original ecosystem remains.

Government entities have captured the Everglades’ seasonal sheet flow and sent it east and west, where farm runoff and septic pollutants spawn destructive algae blooms in coastal estuaries near Stuart and Fort Myers.

This October, a crew of four Floridians — former Belgian Special Forces member Christophe Vandaele, Harvey Oyer III from The Explorers Club, scientist Tracie Baker from the University of Florida and navigator and outdoorsman Charlie Arazoza — set out in canoes to retrace Willoughby’s 130-mile journey.

Their goal was to collect scientific information on the watershed and compare it to Willoughby’s pure baseline data. They would also look for new modern contaminants such as microplastics and pharmaceuticals. The expedition, though, would end up revealing more to them than science.

The 2022 trip entered the Everglades where Willoughby did, on the mangrove fringe, along the Gulf of Mexico.

The first day was fairly straightforward. They paddled into the labyrinth of the 10,000 Islands in Everglades National Park, covered 16 miles up the Harney River, and camped out.

On the second day, things got interesting, confusing and exhausting.

Finding the right creek finger, again and again and again, among the overgrown mangroves was the only way to find the airboat trail that would lead them north to their campsite (the only one for miles), explained trip navigator Arazoza. Miss the creek and you’re sleeping in the canoe — not ideal given the impending mosquito horde.

“You pop out into the grass, you pop back into the mangroves — it’s like a back and forth transition until you get to the airboat trail that goes north,” said Arazoza, who was relieved when they finally reached the open sawgrass.

Willoughby wrote of the same moment in his book, “Across the Everglades: A Canoe Journey of Exploration”:

“A little way farther and an opening appeared, letting in a flood of daylight, and we suddenly burst into the pathless Everglades … What a sea of grass! ”

When Willoughby writes “we” he means him and his guide, Ed Brewer. Brewer had a shady reputation around the wilds of South Florida, but had been trained in the ways of the Everglades by the Seminole Tribe and was a keen hunter and “splendid poler,” meaning he could pole a canoe over grass where a paddle might get stuck. “ In the Everglades the paddle is useless, ” Willoughby wrote.

He and Brewer poled their way through the sawgrass and Willoughby took copious water samples and mapping information. “He looked at pH, salinity, temperature — all useful today,” said trip scientist Baker, an associate professor of environmental and global health at the University of Florida who has competed in Ironman triathlons.

Arazoza explained that once Willoughby and Brewer reached the wet prairie interior, they were following “leads,” subtle dips or indentations in grass that might be 8 feet tall, indicating a canoe trail, or at least an easier path.

“Sometimes those leads peter out,” Arazoza said. “We have an advantage with GPS in that we know which is the right lead and that it goes through.”

The grass dictates everything.

“It’s not that the water gets shallow, it’s that the grass gets thick,” Arazoza said. “We had mapped a route through the grass that was the least s----- way to go.

“It’s almost like cave diving — you don’t get from Point A to Point B in a straight line, you gotta go the way the grass lets you go. You gotta pick your way along.”

Willoughby and Brewer had similar battles.

“ There seems to be plenty of water, and most of the leads have been good, enabling me to go in a northeasterly direction, but much dodging around is necessary, to avoid heavy bunches of grass … the saw-grass, which is the worst of all. [It] grows to a height of about four feet, but where the soil is deeper it has very little water around its roots and reaches a height of ten feet. This is the great barrier to Everglade travel; it pays better to go twenty five miles around than half a mile through.

What makes this grass so formidable and so much to be dreaded is the saw-like edge with which it is armed on three sides. If you get a blade between your hand and the pole, it will cut you to the bone, with a jagged gash that takes long to heal. ”

Trip co-leader Oyer said that even though they’d reconnoitered the area via helicopter, and knew there were miles to cross without airboat trails, “there were many more hours of being stuck in sawgrass than we anticipated.”

The 2022 team hit patches so thick that indeed, paddles were useless. They had to pull on the grass with their hands to move forward, as if having a tug-o-war with the marsh. “There’s water but you have so much friction [on the canoe] from the grass that it’s easier to pull yourself,” Arazoza said.

Oyer had on a pair of cut-proof gloves while pulling on the grass. By the end of the trip, they were shredded.

Being 15 miles into the sawgrass without a road nearby gave Oyer a deeper respect for Willoughby. “There was no GPS, no maps. He navigated purely on stories that the Seminoles had told him, and by the stars. That’s a lost art today,” Oyer said.

Willoughby was, by all accounts, a Renaissance man. He had the means to be a “gentleman explorer” as Oyer puts it, and did so with gusto. He raced yachts in the northeast, raced cars on the beaches of Daytona, set a car speed record driving from Philadelphia to Newport, R.I., was an early pilot who knew the Wright brothers, and developed and manufactured seaplanes.

“There was no sat phone, no one tracking him, no fire rescue helicopter to call,” Oyer said, “so he was completely on his own in a completely unmapped, uncharted territory. It makes him all the more remarkable to me.”

Darkness in the swamp

As they pulled themselves along, the sun set and the mosquitoes descended upon them. It was soon fully dark. “It’s mentally challenging,” Baker said. “As the sun goes down and you know you’re not there [at the campsite] and it’s going to be even more difficult to find.”

By the time they reached the campsite it was 9:30 at night and they’d covered 20 miles. They set up their tents and cooked dinner on a skimpy wooden platform that stood a few inches above the water. When Baker turned her headlamp into the grass, she could see glowing alligator eyes.

Willoughby found the darkness revealing as well.

“ As the hours advanced new combinations of sounds broke on the ear, until it seemed that a menagerie had arrived and all the animals were exercising their lungs.

The first to tune up were the frogs. … They make a noise like a creeky sheave in an old block. … But the worst sound to sleep through is the cry of the limpkin [a wading bird that eats apple snails]. ... Their conduct at night is something most disreputable. ”

Oyer had concerns about alligators, water moccasins and pythons.

Friends had told him, “‘You’re crazy … We’ve seen alligators snatch ducks 6 feet out of the air, we’ve seen pythons take down deer. That’s going to be you!’ We didn’t see any of that,” he said. “Only a few alligators. [Snakes] could have been there, but they didn’t make their presence known.”

The stars were thick, Arazoza said, and so bright you could almost see better without a headlamp.

Despite the grueling paddle, “It was more beautiful than I expected,” Baker said.

The search for microplastics and pharmaceuticals in the middle of nowhere

The third day had even fewer airboat trails and more grass challenges. The team also had to find a way, at the end of the day, to barge through a massive wall of cattails to find the creek to their campsite.

But before wrestling with cattails, Baker had science to conduct.

“I’ve already been studying contaminants in the Great Lakes, so to be able to look at this from one side of the state to the other, and get this spatial scale of contaminants, was an exciting opportunity. There’s not many times you get to go into a remote and understudied area,” she said.

Baker searches for contaminants such as microplastics and pharmaceuticals. She knows they’ve infiltrated areas around the Everglades, such as the Gulf of Mexico and Biscayne Bay, where bonefish have antidepressants in their flesh. She wants to look at how mangroves and the sawgrass might or might not be filtering those out.

Baker said that microplastics — tiny fragments of plastic that have found their way into the environment — are a concern because animals can ingest them as if they’re plant particles or plankton. Once in a fish’s or bird’s digestive system, they often just stay there and don’t break down, which can affect animal health. (Microplastics can get into our bodies as well, both through food and water.)

There’s much we don’t know about the effects of microplastics, and Baker says the implications are still being studied. Her lab, though, has shown that some pieces are as small as a red blood cell, and can enter the circulatory system. “We find them in the liver and brain and other tissues” of the fish she and her colleagues study, she said.

She and her peers at UF also are looking for pesticides, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, environmental DNA and PFAS contaminants.

“These contaminants commonly enter the environment through wastewater, household, and industrial effluents and septic systems. .

“Being able to get this baseline — my hope is that other scientists can use the data and build on it. I’m hoping it can be a jumping-off point for a number of people to get involved and move science forward.”

Baker says she’ll have the results in a few months.

A wall of cattails

As night fell on day three, they still hadn’t reached their campsite, and needed to somehow find a tiny passage through a thick wall of 10-foot-tall cattails.

It was dark. The cattails were so thick it was impossible to rotate the boats in the proper direction.

“We spent an hour or two going forward and having to go back, and going forward and back, trying to find the way to get through. That got pretty exhausting,” said Baker, who’s run numerous marathons. “We’d already been paddling for 12 hours, so the exhaustion, the dark, the mosquitoes, all on top of the question, ‘Are we going to have to spend the night in this canoe or are we going to actually make it to dry land?’ That was the most difficult time.”

Oyer, too, was stressed.

“You feel lost, momentarily, at night. We had to find one connection point about 6 inches wide, in the dark. It was pitch black. You cannot move and you have no idea where you are. I’ve been in harrier situations,” said Oyer, who has cross-country skied to the North Pole with The Explorers Club, “but that was the harriest of the trip.”

Arazoza solved the problem. “I finally just got out of the boat and started pulling boats the way we wanted them to go,” he said. He was waist deep in the dark. “I pulled the canoe until I fell into the creek. That’s when I knew I was in the right place. That was the only way to do it. I said I was going to take a bath that night,” he said, laughing. “I always like to say that I was never lost, but that sometimes I’ve been locationally challenged.”

That night at the campsite the stars were amazing, said Baker, but so were the mosquitoes. They would bite you through the tent if my arm was up against it. You could just hear this low-level bzzzz outside the tent for hours. … Maybe that’s why I didn’t sleep well, knowing they were waiting for me.”

Re-entering civilization

That night they slept along the levee and would paddle along canals for the next three days, each stroke bringing them further from the wide horizons of the grassland and deeper into the concrete world, first along the Tamiami Trail, then along suburban Miami backyards and eventually the Miami River.

They paddled under highways roaring with traffic noise, saw litter log jammed in the canals, airplanes taking off overhead and the hard angles of the Miami skyline.

Baker, still collecting her water samples, said there was more to the trip than science for her.

“Part of it was in honor of my father, who passed recently from pancreatic cancer,” she said. “He got me interested in canoeing and nature. Part of me wanted to honor him. And as far as we know, I’m the first [contemporary] woman to do this. It was important to me to let the next generation of students know a woman can do anything if you put your mind to it.”

For Oyer, whose ancestors were some of the first permanent non-Native settlers in South Florida, the trip had a special resonance. “My family were the first ones crazy enough to stay. ... Part of the attraction to me was going out and living like my ancestors lived.”

Part of the motivation for the trip, which Oyer helped plan as a member of The Explorers Club, was the time-warp juxtaposition of it all. “You can go from maybe the most remote part of the continental United States into one of the most urbanized parts of the United States, all in a relatively short journey by canoe,” he said.

As they paddled into civilization, Oyer had mixed emotions.

“In one sense you’re glad to be getting back to some semblance of safety, but on the other hand it’s very disappointing,” he said. “I had just spent four days and three nights in God’s beautiful creation. It’s peaceful, you see every star in the sky and you’re in harmony with nature. … Then all of a sudden you’re back into concrete: 18-wheelers rolling by on the bridge above you, and you see garbage floating down the Tamiami canal. You realize the best part of the trip is now behind you.

“In your mind you can compare what the Everglades used to be, which is what you just came out of, to what we’ve done to the Everglades today, which is just miles and miles of concrete and asphalt and significant human impact on one of the most important watersheds in the hemisphere.”

Willoughby, too, was at first relieved, then saddened when he neared Miami.

He and Brewer had struggled mightily with an exhausting detour around impenetrable sawgrass, the canoes needing repair. They came upon an island in the Miami River that he’d visited a year before, when it was home to a Seminole named Miami Jimmie and the Tiger family.

“A white man had taken possession of the island, driving the Indians away, destroying their palmetto shack, and giving them to understand that the land belonged to the white man,” he wrote. “The happy little faces we remembered, the squaws busying themselves with their household cares, the stalwart braves returning laden from the chase, the air of quiet contentment which pervaded the scene, had vanished to return never again.”