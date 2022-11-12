ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

England’s Ellis Genge gives Japan rough lesson in art of scrummaging | Andy Bull

By Andy Bull at Twickenham
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTton_0j8ghxeD00

You might talk about Marcus Smith’s kicking or his deft finishing, about Guy Porter’s happy knack of being in the right place at the right time, twice, or Freddie Steward’s strength in the air and his punishing runs from the deep. But really in years ahead, long after all that and the rest of this 52-13 victory has been forgotten about, it will be Ellis Genge’s performance that people are still talking about. Japanese coaches, at least, will still be telling the little kids they are teaching spook stories about him, and how Genge will come for them if they don’t finish their greens or get up and run that one last lap of the track.

The only place they will not mention his name will be in Jiwon Gu’s house, where, you guess, his family will know better than to bring it up for fear of triggering the old tighthead prop. Genge made sure Gu had a long, traumatic afternoon at Twickenham.

Related: England 52-13 Japan: Autumn Nations Series – as it happened

Usually it would be a cliche to say Genge gave Gu a lesson in scrummaging. This time, though, it was literally true. Genge had forced Gu into giving away penalties at each of the first three scrums, and when the fourth was reset, 28 minutes into the game, Genge actually crossed over to Gu and started giving him technical advice on his binding, complete with elaborate hand gestures, so both front rows would be more stable when they engaged. It was like watching Godzilla break off from laying waste to a tower block so he could give the residents tips on the finer points of dealing with monsters.

England scored off the first of those scrum penalties, after it was kicked to touch, and would have done so again off the second if Tom Curry had not knocked on before making the last pass to Jonny Hill. It wasn’t just the points, though, England’s dominance there completely destabilised Japan in the first half. They were a team under siege, and had so little time and space to work in that they ended up making horrid decisions and throwing harried passes that led to turnovers. Genge was in the thick of it in the loose too, where he came charging out of the line like someone had hidden firecrackers in his pants before the match.

He utterly flattened Dylan Riley in England’s 22, and then did it to Gu, too, when they met in midfield. England won turnovers off both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psltt_0j8ghxeD00
Ellis Genge caps off his performance by scoring England’s fourth try against Japan. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Then, for good measure, Genge finished their fourth try to make it 31-6. It was a score that left everyone watching with unanswered questions about exactly how many Japanese tacklers it would take to stop him. Kyle Sinckler had charged once, and been beaten back, when Genge came again fast on to a flat pass from five metres out. He hit Gerhard van den Heever, who slowed him as much as a snagged bramble, and pressed on, carrying the lock Jack Cornelsen on his back and pushing through Tevita Tatafu. By the time he dived over the line Gu had joined in the gang tackle too, so Genge was dragging four men with him.

The man of the match award ended up going to Steward, and isn’t that just a prop forward’s lot. Of course Genge can do a lot of fancy stuff, too – he has a fine pair of hands for a prop – but here he was back to doing the spade work. He epitomised England’s aggressive approach in defence, led the charge in the loose and dominated the scrums. In between it all, he kept up a running dialogue with the referee, James Doleman, about the set pieces. He was at the heart of almost everything England did in the opening 20 minutes, when Japan were blown off the pitch.

Eddie Jones has invested a lot in Genge over the last year by bringing him through into England’s leadership group as he’s tried to rebuild the team. It is easy to see why he likes him. Genge always plays like he has a point to prove.

The trouble with doing it against Japan is that England will not get a lot of credit for it, even though this is the same side that pushed the All Blacks so close just a couple of weeks ago (although, it has to be said, they played a hell of a lot better that day). But still, Genge’s performance was put into some perspective by the way the game changed when Jones took him off after 50 minutes (thinking, presumably, of how important he will be for the team in the fortnight ahead when they play New Zealand and then South Africa). Mako Vunipola came on in his place and Japan, who still had Gu on the pitch, flipped it around and won penalties at both of the next two scrums.

So yes, there are bigger challenges ahead. Given the form Genge is in right now, there will be better performances for them, too.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘In the zone’: Owen Farrell eager for action not words as 100th cap beckons

For all Owen Farrell’s qualities, taking compliments is not one of them. He readily admits as much and as he prepares to win his 100th England cap against New Zealand this weekend, Farrell is that little bit more eager for Saturday to come than usual. For the fanfare to stop, the glare of the spotlight to dissipate and to get lost in the thick of the action.
The Guardian

England T20 World Cup hero Alex Hales reprimanded over blackface photo

England’s T20 World Cup winner Alex Hales has been reprimanded for a historical social media post that showed him appearing in blackface. Hales, who helped Jos Buttler’s side to glory in Melbourne on Sunday, was pictured in a 2009 Facebook post having attended a fancy dress party as rapper Tupac Shakur – the image surfaced publicly in 2021. The 32-year-old admitted a breach of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s directive 3.3, relating to acts “which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket”.
The Guardian

Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book

Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
The Guardian

Three things with Emma Watkins: ‘I lost something precious but it eventually came back to me’

In 2012 Emma Watkins became the first female member of the Wiggles, ushering in a new era for the beloved children’s group. Last year she relinquished her role as the Yellow Wiggle – handing her skivvy to newcomer Tsehay Hawkins – but Watkins hasn’t stopped performing. In August she debuted her new character, Emma Memma, who incorporatesAuslan into her YouTube videos – a passion point for the children’s entertainer. She has also been busy narrating Reef School, an ABC kids’ series that explores the underwater world of an Australian coral reef and its marine life.
The Guardian

I am a doctor and I am constantly surprised at the barriers to accessing the public hospital system

“I am so sorry to bother you, but I just don’t know who to turn to.”. I immediately recognise the voice of an old acquaintance. Having only ever known her as a calm, mellifluous voice, I am surprised. Her usually healthy husband has been diagnosed with cancer. Shifting between doctors for some time, they have been told to see an oncologist. How does one find an oncologist? Are private hospitals better than public?
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Guardian

Brentford’s Ivan Toney charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney could be banned from playing for months after he was charged by the FA with 232 alleged breaches of its gambling laws. The Brentford striker, who has been in scintillating form for his club and had hoped to be included in England’s 26 man World Cup squad, was charged on Wednesday after the FA concluded an investigation into activity which covered a period of nearly four years.
The Guardian

The Guardian

501K+
Followers
115K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy