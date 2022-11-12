ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Keith Levene, Founding Member of the Clash and Public Image Ltd, Dead at 65

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Keith Levene , a founding member of the Clash and Public Image Ltd, died on Friday, Nov. 11. He was 65. His former bandmates Jah Wobble and Martin Atkins confirmed the news via social media. Levene, who had liver cancer, died at his home in Norfolk, England, per The Guardian .

“RIP Keith Levene – a guitar tone like ground up diamonds fired at you through a high pressure hose,” Andy Bell of Ride tweeted .

While Levene’s influential fretwork shaped the sound of punk and post-punk to come, one of his first gigs was working as a roadie for progressive rock artists Yes as a teenager. Soon after, he teamed up with Mick Jones to form a band that became the Clash. He departed the band before their first record, though he cowrote the song “What’s My Name” from their 1977 debut album. He continued to gig briefly in the Flowers of Romance with Sid Vicious, before he teamed up with John Lydon, drummer Jim Walker and bassist Jah Wobble to form Public Image Ltd following the dissolution of the Sex Pistols in 1978.

Levene and the band were integral to the fusion of reggae and dub into punk an post-punk music, particularly their work on their sophomore album, 1979’s Metal Box (released under the name Second Edition stateside). Levine worked on their debut, Public Image: First Issue and their third album, Flowers of Romance .

“What happened to me was once I got good enough to know the rules, I didn’t want to be like any other guitarist,” Levene said in a 2001 interview . “I didn’t go out of my way to be different. I just had an ear for what was wrong. So if I did something that was wrong, i.e. made a mistake or did something that wasn’t in key, I was open-minded enough to listen to it again.”

Levene left PiL in 1983. Though he contributed by cowriting, he did not officially play on their fourth album, This Is What You Want, This Is What You Get . Commercial Zone , which comprises early recordings from the album, features some of his performances of the songs from their fourth release.

Following his departure, Levene moved to Los Angeles, where he culled 1987’s Violent Opposition EP, which featured members of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fishbone. In 2012, he reteamed with PiL bandmate Wobble to release Yin & Yang .

According to The Guardian, Levene had been working on a book about PiL with author Adam Hammond. Hammond took to social media to pay tribute to his friend, Levene.

“There is no doubt that Keith was one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time,” Hammond wrote . “Keith sought to create a new paradigm in music and with willing collaborators John Lydon and Jah Wobble succeeded in doing just that. His guitar work over the nine minutes of ‘Theme,’ the first track on the first PiL album, defined what alternative music should be.

“As well as helping to make PiL the most important band of the age, Keith also founded the Clash with Mick Jones and had a major influence on their early sound,” Hammond continued. “So much of what we listen to today owes much to Keith’s work, some of it acknowledged, most of it not.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 4

Lee Etta Pershing Hooper
4d ago

This is unbelievable all these entertainers dropping dead. Way too many, and kind of young. There is a reason.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Rolling Stone

Right After Takeoff’s Death, Gruesome Videos Spread Like Wildfire

By many accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who lost his life in a random instance of violence after a quarrel at a party in Houston early Tuesday morning. The shock of discovering that the beloved member of the Atlanta rap group Migos lost his life so senselessly at just 28-year-old becomes all the more tragic in light of the explicit footage of his last moments spread across the internet. In one clip, you can hear his groupmate and uncle, Quavo, cry out in distress over his nephew’s death. Shortly after, his wails became a trending topic.  The beauty of...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

A Trans Influencer Was Arrested in Miami. They Put Her in a Men’s Unit

Popular transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun has been released from jail after she was arrested following an altercation at a Miami hotel pool, Rolling Stone has confirmed. Police were called to the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach after reports that Dragun was acting in a disorderly fashion. She was arrested and charged with one count of felony battery, disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor battery. But according to documents reviewed by Rolling Stone, the influencer — who has spent much of her online career openly discussing her male-to-female transition and is now legally female — was listed as a male on...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
musictimes.com

Keith Levene Cause Of Death Tragic: The Clash Co-Founder, PIL Guitarist Dead at 65

Keith Levene was one of the most prominent figures in the rock genre. He was a founding member of the iconic rock band The Clash and later the guitarist of Public Image Ltd. Unsurprisingly, the lifestyle that came with the band life might have cost him his life in the long run. According to reports, the guitarist died of liver cancer on Nov. 11.
msn.com

Keith Levene dead at 65

The Public Image Ltd. guitarist - who was also one of the original members of The Clash - died of liver cancer at the age of 65 on Friday (11.11.22), his family and friends have revealed. His partner, Kate Ransford, who was with the musician in his final hours along...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
The Guardian

Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan: ‘I don’t want my kids growing up with a has-been father’

If you have ever paid attention to the Smashing Pumpkins, you know that Billy Corgan is a famously self-important rock star: the type who talks at length to the press about how great he is and then complains about being misquoted. We are in a Manhattan hotel, discussing how Corgan came to realise that his lifelong pursuit of music – and the undeniable success that had come with it – had left him unfulfilled, when he says this: “I would watch people quite cleverly try to disassemble what I’d actually built. They were sort of interested in separating me from my own true narrative.”
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
News Breaking LIVE

Rock Guitarist Dies

Sad news coming out of Ireland today with word that Garry Roberts, the guitarist who co-founded the Rock band “Boomtown Rats,” has died at 72, according to an obituary posted by the Telegraph on Tuesday morning.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

93K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy