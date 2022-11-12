Read full article on original website
Steve Jobs’ ‘well used’ 1970s Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price at auction
The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house. The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price...
