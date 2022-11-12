ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Minkah Fitzpatrick out for Steelers vs. Saints with appendix issue

By Alan Saunders
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNo08_0j8ggAEH00

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with an appendix issue. Fitzpatrick had been a full participant in the team’s practices all week and was not listed on the squad’s injury report on Friday.

Appendicitis occurs when the appendix becomes inflamed or infect and can impact anyone at any time. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had surgery before the season after his appendix ruptured. The extent of Fitzpatrick’s issue at the point is not known, but if he requires surgery, he could miss several weeks.

A two-time All Pro at safety, Fitzpatrick has started 53 games for the Steelers since joining the club on a mid-season trade from the Miami Dolphins in 2019. This season, he is second on the Steelers with 45 tackles and second with six passes defended. He also has a team-high three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Fitzpatrick also had a game-saving blocked extra point in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229W8I_0j8ggAEH00

Caterpillar fined after worker ‘incinerated’ by molten iron, OSHA says On June 2, a worker at Caterpillar’s Mapleton foundry fell into an 11-feet-deep pot of molten iron and was “immediately incinerated,” OSHA said. (NCD)

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game

MUNICH — (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vikings stun Josh Allen, Bills in overtime after arguably wildest final minute in NFL history

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson survived one of the wildest finishes in recent NFL history on Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota Vikings knocked off the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime at Highmark Stadium thanks to an incredible grab from Jefferson, a timely fumble from Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the end zone and one last overtime interception.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Absolutely Has A Chance To Play In Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from their Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints with a limited amount of injuries. TJ Watt was obviously able to return to action, and he did quite well despite not getting in the box score with a sack. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention Watt in his injury report, so the team’s star player should be a full go in Week 11.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Commanders ends sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over. The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia, stunning the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and sending them to their first loss in nine games this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
109K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy