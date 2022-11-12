Read full article on original website
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 81-51 win over Montana State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Montana State. The Ducks won 81-51. The Ducks awee coming off a brutal loss to UC Irvine. Oregon was favored by 10.5, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 81,...
Kel’el Ware, Oregon men’s basketball roll past Montana State
Oregon needed a performance like this. Not because blowing out a Big Sky opponent is how the Ducks measure themselves, but with powerhouse Houston coming to town on Sunday the questions about defense and shooting needed to be quelled and a bigger lineup needed to find success. Kel’el Ware had...
Ahlise Hurst, Phillipina Kyei lead Oregon women’s basketball past Southern
Ahlise Hurst finally knocked down some three-pointers — five of them in all — and the Oregon Ducks cruised on the Bayou. Hurst scored 15 points while making 5 of 7 threes and Phillipina Kyei had 10 points and 10 rebounds as No. 21 Oregon defeated Southern 83-46 Monday at F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Oregon State men’s basketball off to a 3-0 start after rolling Bushnell 83-66
Oregon State matched its win total from a year ago nine days into the 2022-23 men’s basketball season Tuesday night when the Beavers defeated Bushnell 83-66 in Gill Coliseum. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 16 of his team-high 19 points during the second half, and was one of four Beavers...
Oregon Ducks fall to No. 12 in College Football Playoff rankings; Oregon State rejoins rankings at No. 23
Oregon is effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but it is still in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl. The Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) are No. 12, down from No. 6 last week after losing to Washington. Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).
Oregon State football: Tristan Gebbia gets a chance, Trent Bray candidate for national assistant of the year
It’s been a long two years for quarterback Tristan Gebbia since he suffered a horrific hamstring injury against Oregon during the 2020 season. Gebbia had started five consecutive games over two seasons before going to the sideline. Gebbia tried to play in 2021, but recovery from the injury took longer than expected.
Oregon’s Grace VanSlooten named Pac-12 freshman of the week
Grace VanSlooten was recognized by the Pac-12 for her play as the Oregon Ducks open the 2022-23 season with a pair of wins. VanSlooten, who averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in wins over Northwestern and Seattle, was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. She leads all Pac-12 freshmen in scoring and is shooting 55.6% from the field.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Bushnell Beacons score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/15/22)
Oregon State can match its win total of a year ago when the Beavers play Bushnell University at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are 2-0 after season-opening wins over Tulsa and Florida A&M. Scroll down to find live updates. Bushnell (2-2) at Oregon State (2-0) Time: 8...
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
Oregon State’s Jim Michalczik not afraid to use offensive line backups: ‘They know what they’re doing’
It’s been a while since Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has had to tinker with his position group during games. OSU’s offensive line has been close to bulletproof the past two seasons, with minimal injuries and changes to the starting lineup. This being football, it couldn’t...
Oregon vs. Oregon State football kickoff time remains undecided
The kickoff time of the rivalry matchup between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Oregon State remains undecided, but will eventually be played at 12:30 or 7:20 p.m. ESPN and ABC have elected to delay a decision on kickoff times for Oregon-Oregon State, Washington-Washington State and Utah-Colorado until Saturday’s games are completed.
Oregon State injury situation remains cloudy, but Jonathan Smith sees sunshine
The Oregon State Beavers may or may not have a big injury problem Saturday for their 11:15 a.m. game at Arizona State. During his Monday press conference, OSU coach Jonathan Smith didn’t reveal many details regarding the nine players, including several starters, who sustained an injury during Saturday’s win over California.
Oregon Ducks favored against Utah
The Oregon Ducks are favored against Utah. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as 3-point favorites against the No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 7-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks 1 of 4 FBS teams to allow over 9 yards per play in multiple games
Oregon’s beleaguered defense, a woeful unit all season, cost the Ducks dearly in their loss to Washington. Washington gained 522 yards on a season-low 57 plays in a 37-34 win over Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Saturday. It was UW’s highest yards per play (9.16) since 2016 and the most yards per play by any Kalen DeBoer coached offense against an FBS opponent.
Oregon’s Alex Forsyth among semifinalists for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth is among the semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Forsyth is one of 20 semifinalists for the award, which honors a player’s leadership on and off the field. A sixth-year senior and one of Oregon’s four scholarship seniors to...
Dan Lanning: ‘I wished I would have called a timeout ...’ on pivotal 4th and 1 against Washington
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he wishes he would have called timeout before the critical fourth and 1 with 1:30 to go against Washington that ended with Ducks running back Noah Whittington slipping in the backfield while quarterback Bo Nix was a bystander on the sideline. Nix went down after...
Oregon Ducks offensive line among semifinalists for Joe Moore Award
Oregon’s offensive line is among the semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award. Oregon, Air Force, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, UCLA and USC and the nine offensive line units up for the award, which has been presented to the most outstanding offensive line in college football since 2015. The...
Notebook: Oregon State avoids serious injuries, wins in all three phases, looks forward to early kick
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith opened his week twelve press conference with by far the longest opening statement he’s made all year, speaking for over five minutes before fielding his first question. He used the introduction to Monday’s media availability as an opportunity to offer his condolences...
Status of injured Oregon offensive linemen Ryan Walk, Alex Forsyth unclear as Ducks prepare to face Utah
The status of Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and offensive linemen Ryan Walk and Alex Forsyth for this week’s game against Utah is unclear. Oregon coach Dan Lanning declined to share any updates on the three players. Nix briefly left last week’s game with a right leg injury before returning for UO’s final drive. Walk and Forsyth left with right foot and right shoulder injuries, respectively.
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
