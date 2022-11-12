ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon’s Grace VanSlooten named Pac-12 freshman of the week

Grace VanSlooten was recognized by the Pac-12 for her play as the Oregon Ducks open the 2022-23 season with a pair of wins. VanSlooten, who averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in wins over Northwestern and Seattle, was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. She leads all Pac-12 freshmen in scoring and is shooting 55.6% from the field.
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
Oregon Ducks favored against Utah

The Oregon Ducks are favored against Utah. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as 3-point favorites against the No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 7-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks 1 of 4 FBS teams to allow over 9 yards per play in multiple games

Oregon’s beleaguered defense, a woeful unit all season, cost the Ducks dearly in their loss to Washington. Washington gained 522 yards on a season-low 57 plays in a 37-34 win over Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Saturday. It was UW’s highest yards per play (9.16) since 2016 and the most yards per play by any Kalen DeBoer coached offense against an FBS opponent.
Status of injured Oregon offensive linemen Ryan Walk, Alex Forsyth unclear as Ducks prepare to face Utah

The status of Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and offensive linemen Ryan Walk and Alex Forsyth for this week’s game against Utah is unclear. Oregon coach Dan Lanning declined to share any updates on the three players. Nix briefly left last week’s game with a right leg injury before returning for UO’s final drive. Walk and Forsyth left with right foot and right shoulder injuries, respectively.
