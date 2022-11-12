It was a battle between two teams that have way too many good players on the injured reserve list. In the end, two goals by Nick Seeler and Travis Konecny tied the game up in the third. However, the Flyers would fall in overtime to the Blue Jackets, 5-4. It’s the team’s fourth loss in a row. But hey, they got a point this time! This is also the second time in a week that the Flyers have lost to Columbus.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO