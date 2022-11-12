Read full article on original website
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State backfield looking to get healthyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thanks for giving: Volunteer opportunities in Columbus before and during Thanksgiving BreakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan Ohio State Can Get "As Healthy A (Running Back) Room As We Possibly Can" in "Pretty Short Order"
Now two days removed from Saturday's blowout win over Indiana, Ryan Day still sounds confident that the Buckeyes will see multiple banged-up running backs return to health before the end of the season. During his weekly segment on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable program Monday, Day said Ohio State needs...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert
The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
Ohio State University's total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university's enrollment reports from the past decade.
Flyers Fall to Jackets in OT
It was a battle between two teams that have way too many good players on the injured reserve list. In the end, two goals by Nick Seeler and Travis Konecny tied the game up in the third. However, the Flyers would fall in overtime to the Blue Jackets, 5-4. It’s the team’s fourth loss in a row. But hey, they got a point this time! This is also the second time in a week that the Flyers have lost to Columbus.
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
WHIZ
Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.
A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
Lima News
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
Unusual Ohio deer crash causes injuries
A crash that occurred in Ohio caused some injuries on Sunday. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. The office says at the scene they found that Kina Morris, 52 years old from West Lafayette, […]
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
richlandsource.com
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple injuries reported in Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2500 block of Marietta Road for a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 7:45 p.m. According to initial reports from first responders, three individuals were involved in the crash, with one being a teen and...
columbusunderground.com
24 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day or Offering Pre-Order, Take-Home Meals
If cooking is not on your Thanksgiving agenda, fret not – there’s A LOT to choose from for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Whether you can master reheating instructions (we won’t tell you didn’t make it), or prefer zero kitchen contact, there’s options for all. Find a rundown of pre-order feasts (watch those deadlines) and restaurants open on the big day (reservations recommended). Any spots we missed? Add them in the comments below!
WHIZ
Cambridge man charged in shooting incident
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident in Coshocton County. Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains was formally charged Monday with Felonious Assault, a 2nd degree felony. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 11, they...
AEP to spend millions improving electrical grid to prevent another massive outage
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Winter is right around the corner and those who lost power during this summer's large storm, coupled with a heatwave, are wondering if another massive outage could happen again when the temperatures dip below freezing. Five months after the American Electric Power outage in June...
WHIZ
UPDATE: Bus accident on Cannelville Road
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School Bus. It happened around 3:50pm Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Cannelville Road when it went left of center striking the bus that was traveling east.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Fully Involved Structure Fire in Downtown Lancaster
Lancaster – Mutual aid has been called into a fully involved structure fire in the downtown area of Lancaster. According to early reports, a home has flames coming outside of the roof located at 327 Harrison ave in the downtown area of Lancaster. First Responders have shut off Harrison...
