FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert

The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Flyers Fall to Jackets in OT

It was a battle between two teams that have way too many good players on the injured reserve list. In the end, two goals by Nick Seeler and Travis Konecny tied the game up in the third. However, the Flyers would fall in overtime to the Blue Jackets, 5-4. It’s the team’s fourth loss in a row. But hey, they got a point this time! This is also the second time in a week that the Flyers have lost to Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.

A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Unusual Ohio deer crash causes injuries

A crash that occurred in Ohio caused some injuries on Sunday. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. The office says at the scene they found that Kina Morris, 52 years old from West Lafayette, […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple injuries reported in Ross Co. crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2500 block of Marietta Road for a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 7:45 p.m. According to initial reports from first responders, three individuals were involved in the crash, with one being a teen and...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

24 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day or Offering Pre-Order, Take-Home Meals

If cooking is not on your Thanksgiving agenda, fret not – there’s A LOT to choose from for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Whether you can master reheating instructions (we won’t tell you didn’t make it), or prefer zero kitchen contact, there’s options for all. Find a rundown of pre-order feasts (watch those deadlines) and restaurants open on the big day (reservations recommended). Any spots we missed? Add them in the comments below!
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge man charged in shooting incident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident in Coshocton County. Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains was formally charged Monday with Felonious Assault, a 2nd degree felony. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 11, they...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

UPDATE: Bus accident on Cannelville Road

Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School Bus. It happened around 3:50pm Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Cannelville Road when it went left of center striking the bus that was traveling east.
ROSEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Fully Involved Structure Fire in Downtown Lancaster

Lancaster – Mutual aid has been called into a fully involved structure fire in the downtown area of Lancaster. According to early reports, a home has flames coming outside of the roof located at 327 Harrison ave in the downtown area of Lancaster. First Responders have shut off Harrison...
LANCASTER, OH
