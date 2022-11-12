ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, TX

Man proposes to girlfriend after missing engagement ring found in rubble after Texas tornado

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216o9C_0j8gf1Km00

A man who thought the engagement ring he bought for his girlfriend was gone for good was able to get down on one knee after all.

When a tornado hit their home in Lamar County, Texas last week, Dakota Hudson and Lauren Patterson lost almost everything.

Among the things they lost was the engagement ring Hudson had planned to propose to Patterson with.

Hudson told KXII that when he told his girlfriend about what happened, she'd assured him it was "alright" because all she needed was him.

However, not all hope was lost.

The Paris Junior College softball team came to their home to help them with tornado damage cleanup, and when they heard about the ring, they began searching.

Some of the girls on the team reportedly found pieces of the ring box, and about an hour later, another teammate found the ring in the mud under some rubble.

The ring was seven yards from its hiding place in the closet, out of the box and two inches underground.

As soon as the ring was recovered, Hudson got down on one knee amidst the tornado damage and asked Patterson to marry him. You can see the proposal in the video player above.

Patterson described the proposal as a "very surreal" moment in an interview with KXII . "I couldn't have asked for a better proposal," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

Texas mom who lost daughter to flu urges people to get vaccinated

AUSTIN, Texas — Six weeks into flu season the Texas Department of State Health Services is urging people to get vaccinated against the flu—and so is a Texas mother who lost her two-year-old daughter to the virus. Across Texas and the United States, influenza activity is higher than...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Paris Police searching for alleged shoplifter

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is asking for the publics help identifying a man accused of stealing $1,500 worth of perfume from a beauty retailer Thursday. Police said the man in the picture allegedly stole over $1,500 worth of assorted perfume tester bottles from Ulta Beauty, located in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue.
PARIS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City Police Department investigating homicide at a residence

ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance in progress in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
ROYSE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Chilly weather in North Texas ahead of potential rain Thanksgiving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The big weather story is mainly the cool weather this week. Expect below-average temperatures each day. Then, later next week, some rain could arrive by Thanksgiving.For Tuesday, it's chilly. High temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50. Mostly cloudy skies are overhead, but at times, the sun will filter through the clouds. No rain is in the forecast.It will warm up a tad on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. More  sunshine is expected, especially Thursday. Overnight lows, though, are in the 30s.A weak cold front will push through the area into Friday, giving way to another cool down.  Highs will be in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s into Saturday morning.Sunshine arrives by the weekend.Again, forecast models are hinting at some rain pushing in with our next weather system on Thanksgiving.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Saturday. Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:Another Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday.Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Bundle up!Sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s today and Sunday.A cold front brings a cold rain to North Texas on Monday. Highs are in the mid 40s.After a cold start this morning, we have yet another Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas.  The warning goes into effect at midnight...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North Texas

Parts of North Texas has been placed under a freeze warning.RK/Unsplash. The cold front that bogged down on North Texas, forcing the cancellation of the Veteran's Day Parade in Dallas is sticking around for the weekend. Dallas News says that while it's sunny, it's still necessary to bundle up. Saturday is set to remain chilly in the mid-50s with a slight wind.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets

A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott announces more than $355M in public safety grants

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Nov. 10, Governor Greg Abbott announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) will administer over $355 million in grant funding for a variety of public safety programs and services in Texas. These programs and service will include victims services, anti-human trafficking efforts and law enforcement support. A combination of federal and state dollars will make...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?

You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing

Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.
FORT WORTH, TX
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy