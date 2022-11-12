FREMONT, Neb. – It was a cold and blustery day for the final game of the season as No. 23 Midland University hosted Dordt University on Saturday afternoon. Flurries of snow greeted the teams and fans during pregame at Heedum Field before giving way to a constant wind that lasted throughout the game. It was a defensive battle with both teams limited by the other as the Defenders scored bookend touchdowns for a 17-8 win to improve to 7-3 on the season, overall and in conference play. The Warriors wrap their 2022 season with an 8-3 mark, their most wins since 2010, and a 7-3 record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

