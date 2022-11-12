ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

St. Ignatius soccer wins fourth straight state championship with 2-0 win over New Albany

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFGRj_0j8genWu00

The Wildcats are the first team to win four in a row in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The dominance of St. Ignatius soccer in the state of Ohio keeps going, as the Wildcats won their fourth consecutive Division I state title with a 2-0 win over New Albany Saturday afternoon at Lower.com Field.

Owen Maruca scored the first goal of the game, as he headed in a goal with 23:33 left in the second half. The ball had been played into the box on a corner kick and was knocked around multiple times before Maruca powered it into the back of the net.

And then with time winding down, Owen Sullivan got a shot into the left side of the goal past New Albany goalkeeper Kyle Lapper to make it 2-0 with just 3:02 remaining.

St. Ignatius (21-2-0) didn’t need a lot of saves from goalkeeper Patrick McLaughlin, but he may have made the biggest stop of the game.

With the teams still tied 0-0 early in the second half, New Albany’s London Sears had a point-blank shot on goal, but McLaughlin was able to make the save to keep the game scoreless.

St. Ignatius was the aggressor for most of the game, and the numbers showed it at the end, as the Wildcats held a big advantage in shots (26-7) and shots on goal (11-2).

Zsombor Onodi led the Wildcats with seven shots (three on goal), Sullivan had five shots (four on goal) and Nathan Trickett also had five shots (one on goal). Maruca had three shots, with two on goal.

The loss as the first for New Albany (16-2-3) since their opening match of the season, a 1-0 defeat to Olentangy Orange.

This is the first time a school has won four straight state championships in boys soccer, as St. Ignatius had also won three in a row from 2014-16 and Cincinnati Summit Country Day did the same from 2016-17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

High School Football Regional Finals Set For This Weekend

COLUMBUS – When I first learned that the Ohio High School Athletic Association made the decision to include the top 16 teams from each football region into the playoffs, I was little disappointed. Well, not really disappointed, but I thought that a 12-team playoff, with the top four seeds in each region getting a bye in the opening round then one home game in the tourney was a better solution.
OHIO STATE
columbusmessenger.com

Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level

Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
PLAIN CITY, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
COLUMBUS, OH
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy