WYTV.com
Adding modifications to the holidays for children with special needs
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There are ways families can adapt the holidays to fit their needs. All of the lights, sounds and chaos around the holidays can be very stressful for kids with sensory issues. The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley shared advice to lessen the stress and add...
WYTV.com
2022 Youngstown Christmas Tree delivered
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown’s 2022 Christmas tree is now in place. With city police leading the way, crews hauled the blue spruce from Austintown Tuesday to Central Square. The tree will soon be decorated, with local businesses getting involved. “All of the businesses in...
WYTV.com
Local biker group revs up Turkey Trot preparations
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Thanksgiving holiday draws near, a local biker group is revving up to do their part to fight hunger in the Mahoning Valley. Tony “Bear” Landis and his biker buddies will ride to a local grocery store, buy all they can, then deliver it to the Youngstown Rescue Mission for Thanksgiving.
WYTV.com
Niles Police Department collecting donations for giving tree
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department is hoping to make the Christmas season a little merrier for children in the hospital. The department has teamed up with Shepherds House Ministries for the giving tree this year. Tags on the tree have suggested items like musical and light-up toys, building blocks, rattles, teething rings, bouncers and baby swings.
WYTV.com
Mercer PSP hosting holiday toy drive
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County are collecting toys for the holidays. You can drop off new, unwrapped gifts in the lobby of their station in Mercer. It’s on Franklin Road. All the toys will go to kids in the Shenango Valley. You can drop off...
WYTV.com
Mahoning Valley Irish Festival holds holiday craft show
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival hosted its first Christmas in Killarney craft show on Sunday. It was at the B&O Banquet Hall in Youngstown. There were about 30 craft vendors featuring a variety of Irish-themed items. Live fiddle music filled the halls during the show.
WYTV.com
Bald eagle encounter in Lake Milton brings serenity
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A viewer in Lake Milton shared his encounter with a bald eagle at the lake. Bill Mcle said he’s lived in Lake Milton his whole life and was sitting on his late grandfather’s dock on Tuesday to clear his head and “gain peace of mind” when a bald eagle swooped down and perched on the shore next to him for a drink, just a few feet away.
WYTV.com
Shenango Twp. installing ice rink at park
SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Though those chilly temperatures are just settling in, Shenango Township in Mercer County is already thinking ahead to some winter fun. The township is installing a new ice rink in the township park. The rink cost $16,000. It was part of a bigger recreational...
WYTV.com
Mainly cloudy and breezy for Wednesday
Low to mid 30’s this morning. Wind chills in the mid 20’s though with gusty winds. Mainly overcast today, better chance for snow showers comes closer to dusk. Scattered snow showers tonight, an inch or less. Low 30°. Higher accumulations in the lake-shore counties of Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Crawford and Erie.
WYTV.com
Collapsing building in Greenville being torn down
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – First News has been following the issue of multiple condemned buildings in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of which is even collapsing. It’s on Main Street in the downtown area, which was closed for some time. We spoke with a local business as well as the Chamber of Commerce about the latest on the run-down buildings.
WYTV.com
Former Trumbull County official passes away
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County’s former director of Human Resources has died. Richard Jackson died at the age of 67, according to his obituary. Arrangements are being handled in the Cuyahoga County area. Jackson retired from his position on February 2. He was hired as HR director...
WYTV.com
Warren community discusses plans, what’s next for vacant hospital
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The discussion on demolishing the former St. Joseph Hospital building on Warren’s Tod Avenue began 15 years ago. Monday night, the demolition discussion continued, though this time with a plan and, more importantly, the money to get the job done. About 75 people attended...
WYTV.com
Diocese to stop newspaper after 78 years in print
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For 78 years, the Youngstown Catholic Diocese has kept its parishioners informed via The Catholic Exponent newspaper. But times have changed. Newspapers aren’t what they used to be, which is why The Catholic Exponent will cease publication, and a new way of keeping parishioners informed will begin.
WYTV.com
$812K bridge project coming to Trumbull County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A bridge on State Route 7 is getting a big upgrade this spring. The bridge that carries Route 7 over Mill Creek, about a half-mile north of Route 88, will get a bridge deck replacement and other upgrades. During construction, Route 7 at the...
WYTV.com
Is your calling to help children? Find out
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret that child welfare agencies are strained. According to the Public Children Services of Ohio, caseworker turnover and hiring lags have impacted agencies across Ohio. Every year it seems the caseload gets heavier, but a career in helping children and families might...
WYTV.com
Community supports local girl with inoperable tumor
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Hannah Strong Foundation hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Boardman Park to support her treatment. Hannah Tringhese is 12 years old and has an inoperable brain tumor. The Christmas-themed spaghetti dinner is raising money for her ongoing medical treatments. In addition to...
WYTV.com
Valley students collaborate for big impact with domestic violence shelter donations
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from four area high schools carried out some of the items they collected recently to help victims of domestic violence. The items, including everything from diapers to personal hygiene products and plastic food and even plastic food containers, will be given to Sojourner House, Beatitude House and the Christina House.
WYTV.com
Man arrested in Columbus for Mercer County homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The death of a man who was found alongside a road in Slippery Rock Township was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. According to a police report, Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found by a passerby on Nov. 3 along Young Road.
WYTV.com
Warren arson case to be heard by grand jury
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury will hear the case of a man accused of setting at least two fires in Warren. Donald Taylor waived his preliminary hearing Monday. He’s charged with two felony arson-related charges. One charge stems from a September couch fire on...
WYTV.com
Local doctor says kids’ illness is showing up early
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Health care experts around Ohio say children’s hospitals around the state are busier than usual for this time of the year. It’s something healthcare officials and even parents have been noticing for weeks, thanks to a pair of viruses spreading at the same time.
