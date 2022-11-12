ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports

Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
Whether KJ Jefferson Stays or Goes, Hogs Can’t Get Past a Certain Frightening Realization

Arkansas football is struggling to become bowl eligible. It didn’t seem like that would be the case when the Hogs were ranked in the top 10 in September and early projections had the Razorbacks competing for a spot in a prestigious bowl worthy of such a high ranking, but here we are. Arkansas now must either defeat an Ole Miss team that nearly beat Alabama this weekend, or beat Missouri in Columbia – a place where the football program has never won – just to earn a spot in the postseason.
Two from Zachary High baseball sign with colleges

On Nov. 9, National Baseball Signing Day, two Zachary High School baseball players signed letters of intent to play ball in college. Carson Dayton, signed with Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, and Matthew Keller signed with Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida. The players signed during a ceremony at...
Bulldogs second quarter explosion propels to playoff victory

ACHS (9-2) will travel to No. 7 Riverside (9-1) Friday. Quarterback Bryce Leonard surpassed 2,000 passing yards when he hooked up with wide receiver Layton Melancon for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 8:01 left in the second quarter. On the next possession, linebacker Noah Robicheaux forced a fumble by stripping...
Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
