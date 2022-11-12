Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports
Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
Kiffin wary of Ole Miss’ Saturday night date in Fayetteville
Ole Miss coming to Arkansas after frustrating loss to Alabama
KARK
Portal QB Or Not, The New “Go For It” Sam & Briles’ Coaching Resume
Q. Our first question is from s-giles who asks: Are we cursed or what? We finally get our defense going and what happens? We lose our quarterback and the offensive line suddenly can’t block anybody. A. I think we’ve known for the past two seasons what would happen if...
bestofarkansassports.com
Whether KJ Jefferson Stays or Goes, Hogs Can’t Get Past a Certain Frightening Realization
Arkansas football is struggling to become bowl eligible. It didn’t seem like that would be the case when the Hogs were ranked in the top 10 in September and early projections had the Razorbacks competing for a spot in a prestigious bowl worthy of such a high ranking, but here we are. Arkansas now must either defeat an Ole Miss team that nearly beat Alabama this weekend, or beat Missouri in Columbia – a place where the football program has never won – just to earn a spot in the postseason.
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
theadvocate.com
Florida State AD, ex-Wreckin' Ram Michael Alford relishes memories from Cajun Country
When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns take on Florida State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida, it’s going to be an extra special day for Florida State athletic director Michael Alford. From working for the Dallas Cowboys and the Anaheim Angels to stints at such collegiate powerhouses as...
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence
It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
theadvocate.com
Two from Zachary High baseball sign with colleges
On Nov. 9, National Baseball Signing Day, two Zachary High School baseball players signed letters of intent to play ball in college. Carson Dayton, signed with Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, and Matthew Keller signed with Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida. The players signed during a ceremony at...
theadvocate.com
Bulldogs second quarter explosion propels to playoff victory
ACHS (9-2) will travel to No. 7 Riverside (9-1) Friday. Quarterback Bryce Leonard surpassed 2,000 passing yards when he hooked up with wide receiver Layton Melancon for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 8:01 left in the second quarter. On the next possession, linebacker Noah Robicheaux forced a fumble by stripping...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge athlete Mike Hollins injured in University of Virginia shooting that killed 3 football players
A Baton Rouge athlete and former University High football player was one of two people wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the university’s football team. Mike Hollins, a running back who was part of two state championship teams at U-High, was...
theadvocate.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
KHBS
Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana cruise past first round, Slaughter Charter shut out by Cedar Creek
It was a weekend of ultimate highs and lows for local football teams. While East Feliciana dominated its way to the second round of this year’s playoffs, Slaughter Charter suffered a tough first round loss to Cedar Creek High School. Starting with East Feliciana, the Tigers cruised to an...
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
