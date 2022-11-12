ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Flyers captain Claude Giroux receives tribute video, standing ovation in return to Wells Fargo

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z60a5_0j8gdzqB00

Who's cutting onions in here? Saturday’s game was bound to be a tearjerker with Claude Giroux returning to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded last year. The All-Star forward played exactly 1,000 games for the Flyers, second-most behind only Hall-of-Famer Bobby Clarke. As expected, Giroux received a warm welcome from fans at Wells Fargo Center, who greeted him with a standing ovation, preceded moments earlier by a tribute video on the jumbotron.

The 34-year-old Canadian has now played his former team twice in the past week, scoring his 300th career goal when the Flyers visited Ottawa last Saturday. Giroux debuted for Philadelphia in 2008, appearing in the Stanley Cup two years later, though the Flyers would ultimately lose in six games. He was named captain in 2013, a position Giroux held until Florida acquired him at last year’s trade deadline. Giroux spent 28 games there (playoffs included) before joining the Senators, who he signed a three-year contract with this offseason.

If Giroux was feeling any added pressure being back in Philadelphia, he didn’t show it on the ice, logging two assists in a 4-1 Ottawa victory. Giroux will probably be the next Flyer to have his number retired, joining Clarke, Eric Lindros, Bernie Parent, Mark Howe, Barry Ashbee and Bill Barber in the stadium rafters. He’ll deserve it too, ranking second among all-time Flyers in career points (900), second in assists (609), third in shots (2,597), eighth in goals (291) and eighth in power-play goals (84).

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral

Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy