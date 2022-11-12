ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from the Houston Open after nine holes of third round

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRRet_0j8gdtXp00
Photo: Logan Riely/Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama has dealt with several injuries in 2022.

He withdrew from the Players Championship before the first round citing a back injury. He withdrew from the Valero Texas Open a week before defending at the Masters. He withdrew from the 3M Open after the first round. And, finally, he withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship playoff event due to a neck injury.

Add Houston to the list.

After opening his third round with a 4-over 39 front nine, Matsuyama withdrew from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course citing a neck injury.

He made the cut on the number Saturday morning (even par).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic

In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Tony Finau. The 33-year-old is on fire as of late, with three wins in his last seven starts on Tour. Finau boat raced the field Sunday to win the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open by four shots at 16 under at Memorial Park Golf Course for the fifth PGA Tour win of his career. For his efforts, Finau will take home the top prize of $1.512 million, with runner-up Tyson Alexander earning a cool $915,600.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic

On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement. Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
GolfWRX

Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event

Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf player lashes out at Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods criticized the LIV Golf tour back in July. Now, one member of the tour has retaliated with criticism of their own. Woods’ comments about the tour and the players who bought into it didn’t go unnoticed. The golf legend was particularly hard on players taking the money and claimed he didn’t understand any of it. The allure of major championships and playing at the prestige courses is strong for Woods. But it’s not for everybody.
golfmagic.com

How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open

For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
golfmagic.com

Report: What Phil Mickelson did to upset LIV pro would "SET OFF A FIRESTORM!"

What Phil Mickelson allegedly did to one of LIV Golf's most-opiniated players Pat Perez was so inflammatory it would set off a firestorm if the details emerged, according to a report by the author Alan Shipnuck who published Lefty's famously controversial remarks. In case this news passed you by, Perez,...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy fires BRUTAL warning to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman

Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO because the PGA Tour is never going to work with the Saudi-backed circuit "unless there is an adult in the room." McIlroy was speaking to GolfMagic and a number of other world golf media...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour make fresh dig at Mickelson as they attempt to keep stars of tomorrow

You might have missed this, but there was a not-so-subtle dig by the PGA Tour towards LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson on Monday. In case you haven't heard, the PGA Tour have taken further steps to try and keep the stars of the future from joining the LIV Golf League by announcing that college golfers can earn cards before turning pro.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo details defensive leadership amid Texans' 2022 struggles

It seems that the Houston Texans have had every possible factor working against their favor in 2022, but hopes remain high that the team can at least secure their second win of the season before the playoffs start. Though they won’t be competing in the postseason in January, Houston is focused on improving their game heading into a rebuild next season and can gain valuable insight into team leadership before constructing their roster in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

PGA Tour heads to break, LPGA and European tours end seasons

Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72. Prize money: $7 million. Winner's share: $2 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Peacock), 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC). Defending champion: Jin Young Ko. Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko. Last week: Nelly...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Field for the 2022 RSM Classic features Tony Finau, six past champions and eight major winners

For what it lacks in top-ranked players, the field for the final official PGA Tour event of 2022 makes up with fan-favorite names. The Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, plays host once again to the RSM Classic this week. The highest-ranked player in the field, Tony Finau, returns to Sea Island for the first time since 2014 and leads the short list of top-50 players in the world, including Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner and Seamus Power. Finau will come in fresh off his win in Houston. He’s also the last golfer to win consecutive events on the PGA Tour, doing so last summer.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
Golf Digest

‘I Lost Control and Rebelled by Partying’

Golf wasn’t incredibly popular where I grew up in Australia. I wasn’t a massive fan of it right away, but I played because it was family time with my dad and grandfather. Other sports were faster paced, more fun. But when I was 11, kids started getting bigger. I was small and scared of getting knocked around. That pushed me toward golf.
GEORGIA STATE
GolfWRX

Gary Woodland WITB 2022 (November)

Gary Woodland what’s in the bag accurate as of the Cadence Bank Houston Open. More photos from the event here. Driver: Cobra Aerojet LS Prototype (9 degrees @6.5) 3-wood: Cobra Aerojet Prototype (14.5 degrees @13.5) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 9 X. 7-wood: Ping G425 Max (20.5 degrees @19) Shaft:...
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Digest

You won't believe the fines golfers are facing for not raking bunkers properly at Asian Tour Q School

It's common courtesy to do a good rake job after you play a shot from a bunker, but it's even more important to do so during competition. A tournament's integrity counts on a level playing field and properly leveling out that actual field—or, sand, in this case—is part of that. Unfortunately, there have been issues with this, though, even at the game's highest levels.
ARIZONA STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

Where is Tiburon Golf Club located?

Tiburon Golf Club is home to the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship and 2022 QBE Shootout, home to an event on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Naples, Fla., area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.
NAPLES, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy