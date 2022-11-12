Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from the Houston Open after nine holes of third round
Hideki Matsuyama has dealt with several injuries in 2022.
He withdrew from the Players Championship before the first round citing a back injury. He withdrew from the Valero Texas Open a week before defending at the Masters. He withdrew from the 3M Open after the first round. And, finally, he withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship playoff event due to a neck injury.
Add Houston to the list.
After opening his third round with a 4-over 39 front nine, Matsuyama withdrew from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course citing a neck injury.
He made the cut on the number Saturday morning (even par).
