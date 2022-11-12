Read full article on original website
Rutgers basketball: 6 early takeaways from opening week of season
Rutgers basketball finished the first week of the 2022-23 season unscathed. The Scarlet Knights defeated Columbia, Sacred Heart and UMass-Lowell by a combined 86 points, trailing for a total of one minute and 19 seconds across those three opening games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their first two victories over the Lions and the Pioneers was the largest combined margin of victory in the first two games of a season in program history, per NJ Advance Media research, and marked the first two-game stretch of wins by 30+ points over Division I opponents since the unforgettable 1975-76 Final Four season.
Dante Barone decommits from Rutgers, commits to Penn
In a surprising turn of events, Rutgers lost one of its commitments today to an Ivy League school. Class of 2023 tight end Dante Barone of the Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) has flipped his commitment from Rutgers to Penn. He announced the change in plans via Twitter, early this evening.
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten
The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
Eagles sign ex-Giants defensive lineman, add 2 to injured reserve | Why moves had to be made
The Eagles have been looking to find ways to strengthen the middle of the defensive line after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was placed on injured reserve with an ankle sprain. The Eagles hope their latest signing will be a good stopgap measure to help them until Davis returns. BUY...
Seton Hall to begin brutal section of non-conference slate against Iowa in Gavitt Games
Shaheen Holloway knows a thing or two about playing a string of high-major opponents. He led Saint Peter’s to wins over Kentucky and Purdue -- as well as mid-major Murray State -- during last year’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: at Seton Hall
OPPONENT Iowa (2-0) at Seton Hall (2-0) LOCATION South Orange, New Jersey (Prudential Center) Iowa (2-0) returns to action on Wednesday against Seton Hall (2-0) in the Gavitt Games. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. (CT) at the Prudential Center in South Orange, New Jersey. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa...
Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday
The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood: North, Group 2 football semifinal preview
Westwood has been quite impressive by the numbers this season on the way to building an 11-0 record and winning the program’s sixth sectional title. Take, for example, the 3,030 rushing yards the Cardinals have amassed, or the staggering 36-5 margin of victory they have realized this season against those 11 opponents.
No. 19 West Orange vs. No. 17 Passaic Tech: North, Group 5 football semifinal preview
This is Round 2 for Passaic Tech and West Orange in 2022, only this time with considerably more at stake and at least one significant addition to the cast. Passaic Tech edged the Mountaineers, 12-6, in that cross-divisional Super Football Conference game Sept. 16, though did so without having to face veteran West Orange quarterback Amir Stewart.
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview
When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
Mountain Lakes vs. Weequahic: North 1, Group semifinal football preview
If it is true that we learn wisdom from failure much more than from success, then Weequahic may be the one wearing the wizard’s cap against Mountain Lakes when those two teams battle Saturday morning for the third time in the last 13 months. Weequahic overpowered Mountain Lakes, 22-8,...
Devils’ Vitek Vanecek ‘hopes he can be better,’ despite dominating in win over Canadiens
Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek didn’t miss a step. Despite not playing since last Thursday, the 26-year-old netminder shined in New Jersey’s 5-1 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday, recording 25 saves on 26 shots and denying eight high danger chances from a hot Montreal offense. Fifteen of Vanecek’s 25 saves came in the first period – which, as his teammates admit, ended up saving them because of their sluggish start.
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Willingboro: South, Group 2 semifinal football preview
Willingboro started the 2022 season 1-5, losing four of those games by a combined 26 points. Rumson-Fair Haven started 0-2 and was outscored in those games 61-27.
Phillies’ Bryce Harper will have surgery next week | What it means for 2023 season
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies outfielder/designated hitter Bryce Harper will have surgery next Wednesday with noted surgeon Neal ElAttrache on his ailing right elbow, putting the beginning of his 2023 season in doubt. Harper injured the elbow in April and spent the rest of the season at designated hitter - save for...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner hypes up highly-paid disappointment
NEW YORK — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner seems sold that Josh Donaldson’s poor offensive production was a blip and not the sign the third baseman is washed up at the plate. “Obviously,” Steinbrenner said, “he had an off year offensively. I don’t think that will last.”...
Out of prison and living in N.J., Book Richardson is coming for your (very young) hoops star
OAKS, Pa. — Emanuel Richardson, coach of the New York Gauchos, hurried inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to meet his eighth-grade team at M.A.D.E in March, a middle school basketball tourney, on a recent Saturday. Two security guards stood at the door as parents paid $45 to watch their sons play on 14 courts composed of snap-in tiles.
