Edinburg, TX

Man screaming in the street leads to stash house discovery, police say

By Mia Morales
 3 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral ) — Edinburg police discovered a stash house after man created a disturbance on the street, police said.

The Edinburg Police Department stated that they received a call of a 35-year-old man screaming in the streets at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the 1500 block of Thompson Street.

Officers made contact with the man who said he was being held against his will, Edinburg police stated in a news release.

Edinburg police search for drive-by shooting suspect

Police then went to the home on the 1600 block of Bract Street, where the man was allegedly being held. Officers stated that 21 migrants were held inside the residence and 42 grams of methamphetamine were discovered.

The 21 migrants were released to Border Patrol and the man was taken into custody, according to police.

The man was charged with possession of a control substance, a second degree felony.

This case is under investigation and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 10

David Espinoza
3d ago

The man who owns the house should get 5 years for every illegals he try to smuggle into the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Start giving 5 years for every illegals!!. They are not migrants.

Reply(5)
4
 

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

